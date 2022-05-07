ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nasa releases new sonification of black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HD0O_0fW5khAB00

NASA has released the audio from a black hole in the Perseus Galaxy Cluster, more than 200 million lightyears away from earth. In 2003, astronomers discovered that pressure waves could cause actual sound from space.

The sound waves were recorded by NASA’s space telescope, the Chandra X-ray observatory, as data, then translated into sound, which is what we can hear by increasing the pitch ‘upward by 57 or 58 octaves’.

"They are being heard 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher than their original frequency," NASA says of the process.

The Independent

The Independent

