ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Don’t Let Rain Stop You! County Trail Challenge Awaits

By Joe Zlomek
sanatogapost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN PA – Montgomery County officials postponed Saturday morning’s (May 7, 2022) scheduled kick-off event for the 7th annual Montgomery County Trail Challenge, due to the weekend’s continuing rain. The event has been rescheduled for June 4 (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to noon at the Trail Junction Center, 76 E. Lafayette...

sanatogapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
MANHEIM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Raised Rancher on Lake Wallenpaupack

This vintage ranch house got a very modern makeover that allows it to make the most of its sloping lakeside lot. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. According to the facts and figures given in the listing, this Lake...
REAL ESTATE
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Fitness#Norristown Pa
MyChesCo

Aqua Pennsylvania to Close U.S. 1 North Ramp to Route 352 Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — The ramp from U.S. 1 North (Baltimore Pike) to Route 352 (Middletown Road/New Middletown Road) is scheduled to close weeknights in Middletown Township, Delaware County, on Monday, May 9, through Friday, May 20, for utility construction, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mercury

9 Berks establishments cited for liquor control violations

State police with the Liquor Control Enforcement bureau cited Berks establishments for various violations. Troopers said the following citations were issued in April:. • The Brick House Pub, 1348 Brooke Blvd., Kenhorst, permitting entertainment without an amusement permit on Nov. 24 and Dec. 18; failure to notify the board of a change in manager on June 15 and Feb. 17; storing liquor or beverages not covered by license in February 2020 through February 2022.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Devon Horse Show Takes Easttown Township to Court

The Devon Horse Show has taken Easttown Township to court, accusing it of price-gouging the equestrian nonprofit, writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line. The lawsuit comes after the DHS received a hefty bill of $130,000 from the township for permits and services for this year’s show. That amount nearly doubles what the township charged the nonprofit in 2019, the last year the show was held.
DEVON, PA
Mercury

Coventry Mall changes coming, details sketchy

NORTH COVENTRY — Management at what will soon be the former Coventry Mall has announced on social media what many on social media have been saying for weeks — that the interior of the mall will soon be closed. “The time has come to make the difficult announcement...
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

PennDOT to Repair Potholes on 40 State Highways Across the Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PennDOT states that maintenance and contractor crews will be working on 40 state highways this week to repair deteriorated pavement across the Philadelphia region. The roadways include:. Bucks County. Route 309, Hilltown, West Rockhill, Richland, townships and Quakertown Borough;. Kellers Church Road, Bedminster Township;
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Chester County Continues to Trend Upward

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chester County has continued to increase in the past two weeks and is still considered extremely high, according to The New York Times. Last week, an average of 109 new daily cases were reported in the county, which is a 40 percent increase compared to the two weeks prior. Since the start of the pandemic, at least one in six residents have been infected by COVID-19, totaling 93,973 reported cases.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy