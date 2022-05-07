ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Hope Police make arrest in homicide case

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHope Police have arrested a suspect in the Monday night shooting death of Tykendrick Bradford, 16, of Hope. Bryceston J. Marks, 18, of Bryant was taken into custody Thursday morning...

