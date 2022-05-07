ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We see growth here': PBR Velocity Tour finals finding a home in Corpus Christi

By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago

Corpus Christi might not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of bull riding, but that could change in the near future.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is back in Corpus Christi for the third time as part of the city's annual Buc Days Parade and festival.

It's also the fourth time in the last two years the PBR has made its way to the Coastal Bend, which included two events on the Lexington.

"When we approached the (PBR) committee, they were receptive to include the bull riding and the rodeo in Corpus Christi," said PBR Velocity Tour general manager Robert Simpson. "It's a perfect marriage to have our event roll into Buc Days and the rodeo."

The PBR Finals were previously held in Las Vegas, Nevada but now the Coastal Bend is the frontrunner for getting a front row seat to some of the best bull riding in the world.

This year, more than 3,000 spectators made their way to the American Bank Center on Friday to watch 45 riders take center stage for the opening round of the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour finals.

This event is the last chance for riders to qualify for the PBR World Finals, scheduled for May 13-22 in Fort Worth.

"The PBR Finals are usually in Las Vegas, but now we get to bring it to a market that loves our event and have been successful in it," Simpson said. "These are our people in South Texas. The PBR demographic works very well here."

Dustin Martinez scored 90 points to win the event title on Friday, followed by Brandon Davis, who secured the No. 1 rank in the race for the 2022 PBR Velocity Tour Championship.

Silvan Alves, who is one of two bull riders to be labeled a three-time champion, was also in action on Friday.

"Corpus Christi is really good," Alves said. "We enjoy doing this for everybody here. There's a lot to do here and having the finals here is important for the fans to come and watch us. I've been riding for 13 years and this is my last chance before the finals next week in Fort Worth. I want to put on a good show for everybody."

A limit of 105 world points will be available for riders at this year's Velocity Tour Finals, with 15 points awarded to each round winner, and 60 points to the top rider in the aggregate.

The riders will return for the finals on Saturday.

“The Corpus Christi community is a huge support system and the people are more than welcoming," said Dakota Louis, who is the 22nd ranked rider in the world. "It makes us that much more excited to be here and with the prize money up, it makes us that much more determined to do this."

Louis is coming off a first place finish at the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational and is currently in ninth after Friday's opening round.

Louis said doing well at velocity is a steppingstone into the world finals.

His goal this weekend was to not only be the velocity champion, but a world finals champion at the end of next week.

"To have the opportunity to ride has given me and been blessed to make my goals a reality," Louis said. "I’m trying to take it all in. It’s a dangerous game and the intensity is going to be cranked up."

Simpson said he sees growth for bull riding in South Texas and plans to work with the committee year-round to ensure the sport continues to thrive in Corpus Christi.

"We want to sell out before we even show up like any other event does," Simpson said. "The growth and the consistent welcoming of the committee and working with Buc Days... We want to be a part of that. I only see growth happening here in Corpus Christi with us."

Rey Castillo is a sports reporter for the Caller-Times and a graduate of Texas A&M-Kingsville. He may be reached at rey.castillo@caller.com or on Twitter @reycastillo361

