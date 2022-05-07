ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Afghanistan's Taliban order women to wear burqa in public

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bk3LV_0fW5ejZX00

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear the all-covering burqa in public, a sharp hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.

The decree evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban's previous hard-line rule between 1996 and 2001.

“We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety,” said Khalid Hanafi, acting minister for the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry.

The Taliban previously decided against reopening schools to girls above grade 6, reneging on an earlier promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community.

That decision disrupted efforts by the Taliban to win recognition from potential international donors at a time when the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis.

“For all dignified Afghan women wearing Hajib is necessary and the best Hajib is chadori (the head-to-toe burqa) which is part of our tradition and is respectful,” said Shir Mohammad, an official from the vice and virtue ministry in a statement.

The decree added if women had no important work outside it is better for them to stay at home. “ Islamic principles and Islamic ideology are more important to us than anything else,” Hanafi said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Vladimir Putin sparks more health rumours as coughing president covers up with blanket

Vladimir Putin has sparked yet further rumours of his ill-health after being pictured coughing and huddled under a blanket at Russia’s Victory Day parade.The Russian president had the thick green cover draped over his legs as he sat among Second World War veterans and senior dignitaries to watch a military procession in Moscow’s Red Sqaure to celebrate the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany’s.Putin, wearing a black bomber jacket, was also spotted coughing and was the only person among his group who needed additional coverings to combat the relatively mild 9C weather in the nation’s capital at the time.Another...
HEALTH
The Independent

Ukraine ‘destroys Putin parade boat’ with laser-guided bomb off Snake Island

A Russian “parade boat” used by Vladimir Putin to inspect naval fleets has been destroyed, Ukraine’s armed forces has claimed.The Raptor-class patrol vessel was targeted by a laser-guided bomb dropped from a Ukraine-operated Bayraktar TB2 drone near Snake Island in the Black Sea on 8 May, the Ukrainian ministry of defence said.The Russian leader has used such a boat when carrying out fleet inspections in Sevastopol and St Petersburg. It has also been used for military exercises and speeches by the president.Similar attacks were reported by Ukraine’s armed forces in recent days including the destruction of a Serna-class landing craft...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian oil boss dies ‘from toad poisoning’

A former top manager of the Russian energy corporation Lukoil has died from suspected toad poisoning, reports say. Following a session with a local shaman in Mytishchi, a city northeast of Russia’s capital Moscow, Alexander Subbotin a Lukoil board member, allegedly died in a basement after an anti-hangover session with the healer.Subbotin visited the shaman, Magua, and his wife at their home, the Telegram channel Mash claims, to treat a hangover using toad venom.“They made an incision on the skin, dripped toad poison there – and after vomiting the patient allegedly got better,” the channel said.Mash also claims that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Victory Parade: Vladimir Putin tells Russian troops ‘You are fighting for your motherland’

Russian president Vladimir Putin has urged his army towards victory in Ukraine, telling his forces they are fighting to defend “the motherland”. Addressing the annual Victory Day military parade in Moscow’s Red Square, Mr Putin repeated his argument that Nato was creating threats on Russia’s borders in justification for his invasion.In a direct address to troops fighting in the Donbas region, which Moscow has pledged to “liberate” from Kyiv, he said: “Defending the motherland when its fate is being decided has always been sacred.“Today you are fighting for our people in Donbas, for the security of Russia, our homeland.”Despite having...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Humanitarian Crisis#Burqa#Islamic
The Independent

Putin ‘loses 38th, 39th and 40th colonels’ in Ukraine war as casualties mount

Vladimir Putin has reportedly lost his 38th, 39th and 40th colonels in the Ukraine war, adding to Russia’s mounting losses in the conflict.Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Blinov’s death was confirmed on Monday, when a photo emerged of his picture on a grave in Volgograd, south-western Russia. Russian officials had previously denied that the colonel, who served in a motorised rifle unit, had been killed. Mr Blinov was a married father-of-three and a family friend confirmed the news to a local paper, saying: “Unfortunately, today it became known about the death of my friend Sasha Blinov in Ukraine. For us, it’s...
MILITARY
The Independent

Father of ex-US marine freed from Russian jail says Ted Cruz did nothing to help return his son

The father of a former Texan marine who was recently released from jail in Russia has lashed out at senator Ted Cruz by calling him an “embarrassment” and accused him of doing nothing to get his son back.Joey Reed, the father of Trevor Reed who was detained in Russia for over two years, said he received no help from Senator Cruz when he was reaching out to him.“He didn’t do anything,” Mr Reed said, speaking of Mr Cruz in an interview with The Dallas Morning News. “He’s an embarrassment to the state of Texas, let me just say that. I...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘It’s a time bomb’: Growing anger among Kenyans as Britain refuses to redress colonial landgrab

When Paul Chepkwony was sworn in as governor of the Kenyan county of Kericho in 2013, he knew it meant embarking on a huge mission.The Kipsigis and Talai peoples saw his election as an opportunity to finally right the wrongs of a brutal colonial past, which saw their clans ruthlessly evicted by the British army between 1895 and 1963 to make way for profitable tea plantations owned by settlers.The plantations still exist today, spanning approximately 200,000 acres of land owned by well-known multinational corporations - Unilever, Williamson Tea and Finlays - which produce tea consumed by millions.Meanwhile, hundreds of forcibly...
AFRICA
The Independent

Asylum seekers in UK ‘going underground’ over fears of being deported to Rwanda

Asylum seekers in the UK are already planning to go into hiding over fears that they may be deported to Rwanda under Home Office plans. Charities have reported that people seeking refuge are disappearing from hotels and are growing reluctant to claim support for fear or removal detention since Boris Johnson announced plans to ship tens of thousands of asylum seekers to East Africa.In one case, a Rwandan asylum seeker supported by the British Red Cross disclosed that he would go into hiding and abstain from accessing support for fear that he could be deported back to the country from...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Moment two Ukrainian fighter jets bomb Russian-occupied Snake Island

New footage shows the moment that Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 Flankers strike Russian facilities on occupied Snake Island, causing two large explosions.It’s thought they took a southern approach to the island as Russia would’ve been on a north-westerly lookout towards the Ukraine coastline, The Drive reports.A missile defence system has reportedly been destroyed in the attack, and military spokesman, Serhiy Bratschuk, claims they have also sunk a serna-type ship in the Black Sea.Russia took control of Snake Island back in March, cutting Ukraine off to vital trading.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Watch live as Macron leads WW2 victory day commemoration in FranceThermonuclear missiles roll through Moscow’s Red Square in Victory Day rehearsalTaliban orders women in Afghanistan to cover up head-to-toe
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Lindsay Sandiford: Inside British grandmother’s Bali prison as she awaits execution by firing squad

A British grandmother is waiting to be executed in a Bali jail.Lindsay Sandiford was sentenced to death in 2013 by an Indonesian court for trafficking cocaine and faces death by firing squad.The 65-year-old from Teesside is being held in the Kerobokan prison on the tourist-packed island of Bali.Kerobokan is one of Indonesia's most notorious prisons and holds around 1,000 more inmates than the 357 it was built for in 1979. ABC News said in a 2017 report from inside Kerobokan that almost 80 per cent of its prisoners are in on drug charges.At the time of Sandiford’s arrest, there...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Lavrov says Russia does not want war in Europe

May 11 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow did not want war in Europe, but that Western countries were keen to see Russia defeated in its military campaign in Ukraine. "If you are worried about the prospect of war in Europe - we do...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Invincible’ Russian T-90M tank destroyed by Ukrainian forces during Donbas fight

An “invincible” Russian tank has been destroyed by Ukrainian forces, British intelligence has confirmed.Equipped with exploding armour and a smokescreen to defend against laser-guided missiles, Vladimir Putin's forces believe it to be the most technologically-advanced vehicle at their disposal. The war in Ukraine is the first time it has been deployed in combat, but analysts believe its debut has been underwhelming.“At least one T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank, has been destroyed in fighting,” the Ministry of Defence said. According to The Telegraph, the vehicle was supposed to be impregnable.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine-Russia news live: Barrage of hypersonic missiles hit OdesaWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
The Independent

Sri Lanka travel advice: How has guidance changed and is it safe for holidaymakers amid protests?

Violent protests have been staged in Sri Lanka as the country faces an economic crisis.Troops have been ordered to open fire on looters after protesters set fire to a number of prominent politicians’ houses in recent days.A country-wide curfew has been imposed in response and the Foreign Office (FCDO) has updated its guidance on the southeast Asian nation.So what are the latest rules and are holidaymakers safe to travel there? Here’s everything we know so far.What is happening in Sri Lanka?Sri Lanka has been gripped by protests for more than a month, which have spread from the capital to...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Russian nukes could destroy Nato countries in ‘half an hour’, head of Kremlin’s space agency claims

Nato countries can be “destroyed” by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war, the head of Russia’s space agency has said in a provocative claim.Dmitry Rogozin, the 50-year-old head of Roscosmos, is known for making shocking statements.In his latest comments, made in a number of posts in the Russian language on his Telegram channel on Sunday, he did not specify whether he was talking about any particular Nato countries or all of them.Mr Rogozin also accused Nato of waging a war against Russia and chose to elaborate on his own definition of Russia’s “special...
MILITARY
The Independent

Shireen Abu Akleh: Al Jazeera journalist shot dead by Israeli forces while covering raid in West Bank

An Al Jazeera correspondent has been shot dead by Israeli forces while covering a raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, her broadcaster said.Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian female reporter, was shot and died soon after, according to Palestinian health officials. Another journalist, working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper, was also shot and wounded in the incident.The Israeli military disputed that its forces had shot the two journalists. It said Israeli soldiers came under attack with heavy gunfire and explosives while operating in Jenin, and that they fired back. The military said it is “investigating the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukrainians make gains in east, hold on at Mariupol mill

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv's military has made small gains in the east, pushing Russian forces out of four villages near Kharkiv, as his country's foreign minister suggested Ukraine could go beyond just forcing Russia back to areas it held before the invasion began 11 weeks ago.Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba voiced what appeared to be increasing confidence — and expanded goals — amid Russia’s stalled offensive in the east, telling the Financial Times that Ukraine initially believed victory would be the withdrawal of Russian troops to positions they occupied before the Feb. 24 invasion. But that's no...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

642K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy