ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Board is expected to vote on a $400,000 settlement this week with the family of a man who died by suicide in the county jail. Justin Matthews, 19, of Rockford, who was arrested in connection to a 2016 homicide, was found dead in his jail cell on Jan. 20, 2018. He was found seated under a shelf and bracket that was bolted to the wall. One end of a torn shirt was wrapped around the bracket supporting the shelf and the other end of the shirt was around his neck.

37 MINUTES AGO