East Setauket Man Nabbed With Guns, Drugs During Warrant Search, Police Say

Robert Ludwig Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

A Long Island man was busted with guns, ammo, and drugs when sheriff's deputies served an "extreme risk" domestic violence order.

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, in East Setauket, said the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.

During the warrant service, deputies arrested Robert Ludwig, age 26, of East Setauket, the sheriff's office said.

While serving the order, deputies discovered multiple illegal weapons and drug paraphernalia. A search warrant was obtained and was served in collaboration with the domestic violence warrant, officials said.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of:

Three 9 millimeter “ghost” handguns

41 high capacity magazines

Over 4,000 rounds of ammo

A firearm silencer

Amphetamines

Fentanyl

Marijuana

LSD

Psychedelic mushrooms

THC Edibles

Concentrated cannabis

Xanax

Suboxone

Two scales

More than $ 50,000 in cash

Ludwig was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Three counts of criminal possession of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal contempt

Additional charges pending.

