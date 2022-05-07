East Setauket Man Nabbed With Guns, Drugs During Warrant Search, Police Say
A Long Island man was busted with guns, ammo, and drugs when sheriff's deputies served an "extreme risk" domestic violence order.
The incident took place around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, in East Setauket, said the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.
During the warrant service, deputies arrested Robert Ludwig, age 26, of East Setauket, the sheriff's office said.
While serving the order, deputies discovered multiple illegal weapons and drug paraphernalia. A search warrant was obtained and was served in collaboration with the domestic violence warrant, officials said.
The search warrant resulted in the seizure of:
- Three 9 millimeter “ghost” handguns
- 41 high capacity magazines
- Over 4,000 rounds of ammo
- A firearm silencer
- Amphetamines
- Fentanyl
- Marijuana
- LSD
- Psychedelic mushrooms
- THC Edibles
- Concentrated cannabis
- Xanax
- Suboxone
- Two scales
- More than $ 50,000 in cash
Ludwig was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon
- Three counts of criminal possession of a firearm
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Criminal contempt
Additional charges pending.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 2