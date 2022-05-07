ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Setauket- East Setauket, NY

East Setauket Man Nabbed With Guns, Drugs During Warrant Search, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRQmV_0fW5Z2vc00
Robert Ludwig Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

A Long Island man was busted with guns, ammo, and drugs when sheriff's deputies served an "extreme risk" domestic violence order.

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, in East Setauket, said the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.

During the warrant service, deputies arrested Robert Ludwig, age 26, of East Setauket, the sheriff's office said.

While serving the order, deputies discovered multiple illegal weapons and drug paraphernalia. A search warrant was obtained and was served in collaboration with the domestic violence warrant, officials said.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of:

  • Three 9 millimeter “ghost” handguns
  • 41 high capacity magazines
  • Over 4,000 rounds of ammo
  • A firearm silencer
  • Amphetamines
  • Fentanyl
  • Marijuana
  • LSD
  • Psychedelic mushrooms
  • THC Edibles
  • Concentrated cannabis
  • Xanax
  • Suboxone
  • Two scales
  • More than $ 50,000 in cash

Ludwig was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Three counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a firearm
  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal contempt

Additional charges pending.

Comments / 2

