ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

What is the Premier League Hall of Fame?

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 3 days ago

Everything you need to know about the Premier League Hall of Fame, including what it is, who is in it, how you get into it and...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Thierry Henry
90min

Bruno Fernandes refuses to be drawn on future of Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes has refused to be drawn on what the future may hold for Man Utd, admitting that 'many things need to be fixed' at the club. United were officially dumped out of the race for a Champions League place on Saturday after being dismantled by mid-table Brighton on the south coast. The 4-0 defeat also means the Red Devils are guaranteed to end the season with their lowest points tally in the Premier League era.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Premier League#The Football League#Carling#Barclaycard#A Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

540
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy