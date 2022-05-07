Venison kebab, curry potatoes, spicy pumpkin: recipes from Gunpowder restaurant

Give it some stick (clockwise from left): Gunpowder’s achari venison kebab, roast pumpkin nilgiri and Kashmiri dum aloo.

Achari venison kebab

You will need four skewers for this. If using wooden ones, be sure to soak them in cold water for at least 30 minutes first, so they don’t burn on the grill.

Prep

10 min

Marinate

3 hr+

Cook

20 min

Serves 4

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp onion seeds

1 tsp yellow mustard seeds

5 green cardamom pods

½ tsp fenugreek seeds

2 tbsp ginger and garlic paste

1 tbsp

ground turmeric

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tbsp ground coriander

300g Greek-style yoghurt

1 tbsp lime pickle

(from a jar, such as Patak’s or Ashoka)

20ml mustard oil

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh ginger and chilli

Salt, to taste

800g boned venison shoulder, cut into 2½cm dice

In a small pan, dry roast the fennel, onion, fenugreek and yellow mustard seeds and the cardamom until fragrant, then tip into a mortar and grind coarsely. Put everything else bar the meat in a large bowl, add a tablespoon of the freshly ground spice mix and stir to combine. Add the venison, toss to coat, then cover and put in the fridge to marinate for at least three hours (and up to six).

Take the venison bowl out of the fridge 45 minutes before you want to cook, so the meat comes up to room temperature. Thread the diced meat on to skewers (use whatever size or type you like), then grill on a nonstick griddle (or barbecue), turning often, for about three minutes on each side, until golden and charred all over and just cooked through.

Serve hot with salad and a yoghurty dipping sauce.

Kashmiri dum aloo

Prep

10 min

Cook

50 min

Serves 2

600g baby potatoes

8 tbsp rapeseed oil

5cm-long cinnamon stick

2 cloves

1 tsp finely chopped fresh ginger

1 tsp finely chopped garlic

1 tsp finely chopped green finger chilli

2 small onions

, peeled and finely chopped (200g net)

1½ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric

100g Greek-style yoghurt

Salt

, to taste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp garam masala

2

medium tomatoes, pureed skin, seeds and all

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves

2 tbsp roughly chopped fresh coriander

, to finish

Cook the potatoes in salted boiling water until tender, then drain and peel, but leave whole.

Put five tablespoons of oil in a large nonstick frying pan on a medium heat, then add the cinnamon stick, cloves, chopped ginger, garlic and green chilli, and saute for a minute. Add the chopped onion, and saute for 10-15 minutes, until golden brown. Add a teaspoon of the chilli powder and half the turmeric, saute for a minute more, then take off the heat and set aside to cool.

Blend the cooled onion mix to a smooth paste, then add water bit by bit to loosen the mix to a thick coating consistency.

In a large bowl, mix the yoghurt, remaining half-tablespoon of chilli powder and salt to taste, then add the boiled and peeled potatoes and toss to coat.

Put the remaining three tablespoons of oil in a deep-sided, heavy-based pan on a medium heat, then add the spiced chilli potatoes and cook, stirring gently, for five to seven minutes. Lift out the potatoes with a slotted spoon and set aside.

Add the cumin seeds to the pan, wait until they crackle, then stir in the onion paste, ground coriander, turmeric and garam masala, and let it cook for eight to 10 minutes, until the oil separates. Stir in the tomato pulp and 70ml water, and cook, stirring, on a medium heat for a couple of minutes. Return the potatoes to the pot, gently stir in the fenugreek and cook, still stirring, on a medium heat for two to three minutes, until the potatoes are coated in the sauce. Check the salt to taste, stir in the chopped coriander and serve hot.

Pumpkin with nilgiri sauce

Prep

15 min

Cook

50 min

Serves 4

For the marinade

900g-1kg round pumpkin

, cut into wedges and deseeded

1 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp yellow

chilli powder

½ tsp cracked black pepper

Salt

, to taste

For the nilgiri sauce

5 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 tbsp ghee

4 green cardamom pods

1 tsp fennel seeds

2 bay leaves

4-5 green finger chillies

, cut in half lengthways

1 tbsp ginger and garlic paste

2-3 large Spanish

white onions, peeled and finely chopped (500g net)

1 bunch fresh coriander, plus 30g extra, roughly chopped, to finish

20

fresh

mint leaves

½ tsp turmeric

250ml coconut cream

60g unsalted butter

, melted

For the walnut crumble

150g shelled walnuts

40g black sesame seeds

1 tsp yellow chilli powder

1 tsp dry mango powder

½ tsp kala namak

(AKA black salt)

Put all the marinade ingredients in a bowl, toss to coat the pumpkin and leave to marinate for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, start on the sauce. Put the oil and ghee in a medium-sized, heavy-based saucepan on a medium heat, add the cardamom, fennel seeds, bay, chillies and the ginger and garlic paste, and saute for a minute or two, until the paste is cooked through. Add the chopped onion and a half-teaspoon of salt (the salt will help realease the moisture from the onion, which will make it cook faster), and saute, stirring often, for about 10 minutes, until the onion is translucent. In the meantime, blitz the coriander and mint to a puree, then add 180-200ml water to loosen to a sauce consistency.

Heat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6. Once the onions are done, stir in the turmeric, then add the herb puree and cook for another 15-20 minutes, until the oil starts to separate.

While the sauce is cooking, put the marinated pumpkin on a tray and bake in the hot oven for 15 minutes, until soft and nicely roasted. In a small frying pan, dry roast the walnuts and black sesame seeds, leave to cool, then put in a food processor with the yellow chilli powder, mango powder and black salt, and pulse to a crumble.

Once you see the oil in the sauce separate, stir in the coconut cream, bring up to a simmer, then check for salt and take off the heat.

Remove the roast pumpkin from the oven and baste with the melted butter.

Pour the hot nilgiri sauce on to a platter, then arrange the roast pumpkin slices on top. Garnish with walnut crumble and chopped coriander, and serve at once.