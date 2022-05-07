ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Venison kebab, curry potatoes, spicy pumpkin: recipes from Gunpowder restaurant

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETbt0_0fW5Vmp900
Give it some stick (clockwise from left): Gunpowder’s achari venison kebab, roast pumpkin nilgiri and Kashmiri dum aloo.

Achari venison kebab

You will need four skewers for this. If using wooden ones, be sure to soak them in cold water for at least 30 minutes first, so they don’t burn on the grill.

Prep

10 min

Marinate

3 hr+

Cook

20 min

Serves 4

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp onion seeds

1 tsp yellow mustard seeds

5 green cardamom pods

½ tsp fenugreek seeds

2 tbsp ginger and garlic paste

1 tbsp

ground turmeric

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tbsp ground coriander

300g Greek-style yoghurt

1 tbsp lime pickle

(from a jar, such as Patak’s or Ashoka)

20ml mustard oil

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh ginger and chilli

Salt, to taste

800g boned venison shoulder, cut into 2½cm dice

In a small pan, dry roast the fennel, onion, fenugreek and yellow mustard seeds and the cardamom until fragrant, then tip into a mortar and grind coarsely. Put everything else bar the meat in a large bowl, add a tablespoon of the freshly ground spice mix and stir to combine. Add the venison, toss to coat, then cover and put in the fridge to marinate for at least three hours (and up to six).

Take the venison bowl out of the fridge 45 minutes before you want to cook, so the meat comes up to room temperature. Thread the diced meat on to skewers (use whatever size or type you like), then grill on a nonstick griddle (or barbecue), turning often, for about three minutes on each side, until golden and charred all over and just cooked through.

Serve hot with salad and a yoghurty dipping sauce.

  • click to buy these ingredients from Ocado

Kashmiri dum aloo

Prep

10 min

Cook

50 min

Serves 2

600g baby potatoes

8 tbsp rapeseed oil

5cm-long cinnamon stick

2 cloves

1 tsp finely chopped fresh ginger

1 tsp finely chopped garlic

1 tsp finely chopped green finger chilli

2 small onions

, peeled and finely chopped (200g net)

1½ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric

100g Greek-style yoghurt

Salt

, to taste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp garam masala

2

medium tomatoes, pureed skin, seeds and all

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves

2 tbsp roughly chopped fresh coriander

, to finish

Cook the potatoes in salted boiling water until tender, then drain and peel, but leave whole.

Put five tablespoons of oil in a large nonstick frying pan on a medium heat, then add the cinnamon stick, cloves, chopped ginger, garlic and green chilli, and saute for a minute. Add the chopped onion, and saute for 10-15 minutes, until golden brown. Add a teaspoon of the chilli powder and half the turmeric, saute for a minute more, then take off the heat and set aside to cool.

Blend the cooled onion mix to a smooth paste, then add water bit by bit to loosen the mix to a thick coating consistency.

In a large bowl, mix the yoghurt, remaining half-tablespoon of chilli powder and salt to taste, then add the boiled and peeled potatoes and toss to coat.

Put the remaining three tablespoons of oil in a deep-sided, heavy-based pan on a medium heat, then add the spiced chilli potatoes and cook, stirring gently, for five to seven minutes. Lift out the potatoes with a slotted spoon and set aside.

Add the cumin seeds to the pan, wait until they crackle, then stir in the onion paste, ground coriander, turmeric and garam masala, and let it cook for eight to 10 minutes, until the oil separates. Stir in the tomato pulp and 70ml water, and cook, stirring, on a medium heat for a couple of minutes. Return the potatoes to the pot, gently stir in the fenugreek and cook, still stirring, on a medium heat for two to three minutes, until the potatoes are coated in the sauce. Check the salt to taste, stir in the chopped coriander and serve hot.

  • click to buy these ingredients from Ocado

Pumpkin with nilgiri sauce

Prep

15 min

Cook

50 min

Serves 4

For the marinade

900g-1kg round pumpkin

, cut into wedges and deseeded

1 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp yellow

chilli powder

½ tsp cracked black pepper

Salt

, to taste

For the nilgiri sauce

5 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 tbsp ghee

4 green cardamom pods

1 tsp fennel seeds

2 bay leaves

4-5 green finger chillies

, cut in half lengthways

1 tbsp ginger and garlic paste

2-3 large Spanish

white onions, peeled and finely chopped (500g net)

1 bunch fresh coriander, plus 30g extra, roughly chopped, to finish

20

fresh

mint leaves

½ tsp turmeric

250ml coconut cream

60g unsalted butter

, melted

For the walnut crumble

150g shelled walnuts

40g black sesame seeds

1 tsp yellow chilli powder

1 tsp dry mango powder

½ tsp kala namak

(AKA black salt)

Put all the marinade ingredients in a bowl, toss to coat the pumpkin and leave to marinate for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, start on the sauce. Put the oil and ghee in a medium-sized, heavy-based saucepan on a medium heat, add the cardamom, fennel seeds, bay, chillies and the ginger and garlic paste, and saute for a minute or two, until the paste is cooked through. Add the chopped onion and a half-teaspoon of salt (the salt will help realease the moisture from the onion, which will make it cook faster), and saute, stirring often, for about 10 minutes, until the onion is translucent. In the meantime, blitz the coriander and mint to a puree, then add 180-200ml water to loosen to a sauce consistency.

Heat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6. Once the onions are done, stir in the turmeric, then add the herb puree and cook for another 15-20 minutes, until the oil starts to separate.

While the sauce is cooking, put the marinated pumpkin on a tray and bake in the hot oven for 15 minutes, until soft and nicely roasted. In a small frying pan, dry roast the walnuts and black sesame seeds, leave to cool, then put in a food processor with the yellow chilli powder, mango powder and black salt, and pulse to a crumble.

Once you see the oil in the sauce separate, stir in the coconut cream, bring up to a simmer, then check for salt and take off the heat.

Remove the roast pumpkin from the oven and baste with the melted butter.

Pour the hot nilgiri sauce on to a platter, then arrange the roast pumpkin slices on top. Garnish with walnut crumble and chopped coriander, and serve at once.

  • click to buy these ingredients from Ocado

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rachel Roddy’s potato, onion and tomato bake – recipe

Think onions and tomato sandwiched with cheesy, eggy mash and topped with a breadcrumb crust. Niki Segnit keeps a sack of potatoes in her car. Or at least she did when she wrote The Flavour Thesaurus. She explains that, while her flat was pokey, her car boot was dark and larder-cool, and therefore ideal for storing both potatoes and onions. It is typical of Segnit to tell such a vivid story, impossible for the reader not to imagine her running out of her front door and on to the dark street, possibly in slippers, opening the boot and rummaging in a sack to get an apron full of potatoes for mash.
RECIPES
Mashed

How To Take Your Potato Salad To The Next Level, According To Bobby Flay

As the weather starts to warm up with spring's arrival, you may find yourself thinking ahead to summer cookouts and all the occasions where you want simple, tasty food guaranteed to please a crowd. No outdoor party is complete without a big bowl of potato salad — there's just something about the mixture that pairs so well with grilled meats.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Gunpowder#Curry#Food Drink#Achari Venison Kebab#Kashmiri#Greek#Ashoka#Chilli Salt
scitechdaily.com

5 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Surprising Ingredient Nick Jonas Adds To Tuna Salad

Nick Jonas is a singer, actor, tequila entrepreneur, judge of NBC's "The Voice," and...tuna enthusiast. True Jonas Brothers fans may be aware of the many fan-produced videos about the music group on YouTube, where Nick Jonas' "tuna adventures" Instagram video from 2018 can be viewed for your enjoyment. In the video, he prepares a quick and comforting tuna salad recipe from his kitchen — and it's easy to understand why. Tuna salad may be one of the simplest recipes you can prepare for a fast lunch, healthy dinner, or light snack. It requires few utensils and ingredients and is also affordable and convenient, especially because you can use precooked canned tuna for your sandwich or wrap.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
The Kitchn

This Recipe Claims to Be the Perfect Pasta Salad and I Just Might Agree

Springtime is officially upon us, which means the season of family barbecues, cookouts, and poolside parties with friends is here. No matter why you gather with your social circle this season, the aspect of the experience that bonds us all is the food. To this very day, I distinctly remember the smell of hot dogs fresh off the grill and the satisfying taste of grilled fish at my family’s annual cookout.
RECIPES
Popculture

Even More Milk Recalled in New Notice

Before you enjoy your next bowl of cereal, you may want to do a quick check of your milk, because yet another popular vegan milk has just been recalled for containing actual milk. Woolworths on April 20th recalled its Macro Certified Organic Unsweetened Coconut Milk and Macro Certified Organic Naturally Sweet Rice Milk after the products were found to contain undeclared milk, posing a possibly life-threatening risk to some consumers.
MILK
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes While Cooking Spam

Spam: It's one of the world's most controversial foods. Some absolutely love its saltiness and slightly slimy texture. Others are deeply turned off by the food's seemingly endless shelf life. But if you are willing to dive into the deep end of Spam's culinary abilities, you need to make sure you're handling the ingredient properly. By making common Spam-cooking mistakes, you're likely to be left with a sad, soggy artificial meat slice that's basically inedible. However, when you cook your Spam the right way, you'll be blessed with a crispy, deliciously umami, and meaty accent that can pair beautifully with a wide variety of foods.
RECIPES
Mashed

Wendy's Has A Sweet $1 Deal For National Hamburger Month

In the 1994 book, "The Primal Cheeseburger," author Elizabeth Rozin declared, "If the melting pot exists, the cheeseburger may well be its most palpable product; to take a bite of it is to take a bite of history." But even without the dairy topping, a hamburger is a bite of history worth savoring. According to National Today, the sandwich originated from a snack called a Hamburgh sausage that resembled a meatball and came with bread. The modern image of this dish stems back to the 1904 World's Fair, where hamburgers appeared as a novelty food. Later, they were formalized by White Castle.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

269K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy