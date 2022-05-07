PennDOT to Begin Project to Resurface 16 State Highways in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says that construction will begin next week on a project to repair and resurface 16 state highways in Chester County. PennDOT’s contractor will resurface 37 miles of state highways using bituminous material to provide a smoother riding surface...
Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four waters until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Chester County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter a number of travel restrictions on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia next week between Allegheny Avenue and the Penn’s Landing area for activities related to the removal of the final work zone construction barriers at the Girard Avenue Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) between State Farm Drive and the Delaware State line in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County on Monday, May 9, through Friday, May 20, weekdays from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for mechanized patching operations, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf stopped in Reading, PA, on Thursday, April 28th, to promote his American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program. If passed, the new proposal would provide $2,000 to select households in Pennsylvania.
A 62-year-old welder died in a fall from a Ferris wheel in New Jersey Monday, May 2, NJ Advance Media reported.The subcontractor was killed while working at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, an Ocean City amusement park, President Jay Gillian said in a statement. Gillian also is the city's mayor. Robert W…
With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
The driver of a sedan with a baby on board died after the car became partially wedged under a tractor-trailer near the foot of the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester, Pennsylvania, Friday morning. The crash took place around 7:15 a.m. near Route 291 and Jeffrey Street, police in the Delaware...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of 49-year-old Damone Jones of Townsend, Delaware in connection with a theft that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter located at 516 School House Rd in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on April 12, 2022, Troopers responded to...
As we all know, Pennsylvania is a wonderful state. The State of Independence has some of the country's most interesting history, culture, and beautiful scenery. According to the US Census Bureau, Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in America, with a population of approximately 12,805,190 residents.
When federal authorities accused Delaware landlord Christopher Lukacs of scamming the Section 8 housing voucher program, he claimed that the government was only suing him because agents could not find evidence he “knowingly” rented to drug dealers and violent criminals. Lukacs also asserted in court papers that he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Alternating closures of either eastbound or westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in the vicinity of 30th Street will occur on Monday, May 9, through Thursday, May 12, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for overhead viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Luis Mercado, age 44, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on May 4, 2022, to 10 months imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, for fraudulently claiming pandemic unemployment assistance funds. Mercado was also ordered to pay $37,555 in restitution.
MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — The ramp from U.S. 1 North (Baltimore Pike) to Route 352 (Middletown Road/New Middletown Road) is scheduled to close weeknights in Middletown Township, Delaware County, on Monday, May 9, through Friday, May 20, for utility construction, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning.
