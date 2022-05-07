ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Man caught hiding under blanket to avoid police

By Izzy Karpinski
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6INU_0fW5M9V800

BELFAST, Maine — A man who was recently arrested in Belfast, Maine may want to practice his hide-and-seek skills.

Police responded to the Admiral Ocean Inn on Saturday night to remove an allegedly drunk man, identified as Philip Dulude, from the property.

A Belfast officer returned to the hotel a few hours later to check the parking lot when he spotted “someone in a chair under a blanket” according to the police department’s Facebook page.

  • Photo courtesy of Belfast police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRu1u_0fW5M9V800
    Booking photo of Philip Dulude (Courtesy of Waldo County Jail)

The officer pulled the blanket off and found Dulude hiding underneath.

He was arrested for criminal trespass and violation of bail conditions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

2 men accused of identity theft, check manufacturing in NC

SYLVA, N.C. (WSPA) – The Sylva Police Department arrested two men Tuesday in reference to a widespread identity theft and check manufacturing operation. The police department said Marcus Mobley of Raleigh was charged with larceny, resist obstruct and delay, second-degree trespass, shoplifting & conceal goods, forgery of instrument and larceny of chose in action and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
State
Maine State
Belfast, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WSPA 7News

Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know

The disappearance of Alabama correctional officer Vicky White and her apparent plot to help inmate Casey White escape from jail has mesmerized true crime fans across the nation. Here is what we know about the case.
WSPA 7News

Deputies arrest 2 Oconee Co. men on drug charges

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Saturday morning on drug trafficking charges. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a narcotics complaint at the Days Inn located on N. Radio Station Road in Seneca around 4:39 a.m. Deputies said 61-year-old James Richard Byerly provided consent […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSPA 7News

After Arbery killing, 16 calls between DA, shooter’s dad

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — One of the men convicted of murder in the street chase and fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery spoke with his former boss, the local district attorney, several times by phone in the days and weeks following the 2020 killing, according to a court document filed Thursday. Investigators found that the day after the […]
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8:59 p.m. on Rutherford Road. Troopers said a 2003 BMW was traveling north then traveled off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier. The driver was taken […]
WSPA 7News

Big Cliffs BBQ

What started as a fundraiser is now a popular family owned restaurant with a sought after blue flame sauce. We have J.C. Smith with us today to tell us all about it.
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy