JOHN F. FLOYD COMMENTARY: Putin's nuclear threats aren't aimed at Ukraine

I pray what I am about to write never comes to fruition, but unfortunately, under present circumstances, there is a possibility.

I take what Russian President Vladimir Putin says at face value. Putin talks of nuclear war and most Americans assume he is referring to the Ukraine. It is my uneducated opinion, however, that Putin is talking about a nuclear engagement with the United States. What better time for Russia to stage and commit to nuclear aggression than while the U.S. has troubling leadership?

Walter Russell Mead wrote in the May 3 Wall Street Journal: “Having been drawn this far into the conflict, Washington cannot now accept a Ukrainian defeat without a serious loss of honor and prestige. But even discounting nuclear risks, the task of assisting a bankrupted Ukraine to prevail against larger Russian forces in a war of attrition is a daunting one.

“Currently, the Biden administration is committed to winning a war it thought wouldn’t happen on the side of a country it believed to be helpless in the face of dangers and difficulties it does not yet know how to assess,” Mead continued

The Biden administration has already lost its honor and prestige with the circus withdrawal from Afghanistan, so that’s not an issue. It now must dismiss all the background noise, quit reading the national news that makes one think Ukraine is winning the war and laser focus on the nuclear threat to the U.S.

Putin is not afraid to talk about nuclear weapons and their use. He has said if anyone intervenes in Ukraine and creates unacceptable threats for Russia that are “strategic” in nature, the response will be “lightning fast.”

He has further stated, “We have all the tools for this that no one else can boast of having. We won’t boast about it, we will use them.”

Despite what you read in the U.S. press, does anyone think he is boasting about using nuclear weapons on a hapless Ukraine?

Russia is systematically achieving its goal in Ukraine. Every morning, the maps show larger and larger red dominance of Ukraine, maybe slower than the Russian generals want.

What if Putin has decided this is the time for a showdown with the U.S.? What if China has agreed to be a partner in such a showdown? Both countries have nuclear arsenals that include intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the U.S. We can retaliate but massive suffering of humanity would follow, all because of one psychotic man: Vladimir Putin.

Peggy Noonan summed the situation up very succinctly in her Wall Street Journal column, Declarations: “Sometimes a thing keeps nagging around your brain and though you’ve said it before, you have to say it again. We factor in but do not sufficiently appreciate the real possibility of nuclear-weapon use by Russia in ... Ukraine. This is the key and crucial historic possibility in the drama, and it really could come to pass. And once it starts, it doesn’t stop. Once the taboo which has held since 1945 is broken, it’s broken. We don’t want to step into that age.”

If one wants to be realistic, substitute United States where ever Noonan mentions Ukraine.

I believe the U.S. and NATO bear responsibility for starting this whole saga of Russian aggression toward Ukraine. The U.S. should never have insisted on including Ukraine in NATO, and now we are further poking the bear in the eye by courting Sweden and Finland for NATO membership.

The U.S. met the Cuban missile crisis with determination and assurance to Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev that we would go to war before allowing Soviet missiles in Cuba, 90 miles from our border. Russia has determined the inclusion of Sweden, Ukraine and Finland in NATO is a threat.

Ukraine's border with Russia is 1,426 miles, and Finland’s border with Russia is substantial. So Russia sees this as congruent with the Cuban missile crisis.

I hope my assumptions are just that, assumptions, and nothing comes from Putin’s aggressive rhetoric. The thing I can’t figure out, though, is just what is Putin’s end game?

He is systematically destroying the infrastructure of Ukraine. It will take billions to restore the country regardless of who wins.

But one thing is for sure — Putin will not allow a defeat at the hands of the West to be his legacy.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.