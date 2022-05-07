ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Should you ever answer a spam call?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dv7WC_0fW5JSyf00

(NEXSTAR) – Your phone rings. Or more likely, it vibrates. You look at the screen and it’s not your mom calling. It’s not your best friend. It’s an unknown number from a faraway area code. Or it’s exactly your area code, and a phone number that looks creepily similar to yours. Or maybe your cell carrier flashes up a warning, like “scam likely.”

If you don’t know who’s calling, is there any reason to pick up the phone?

We turned to an authority on the subject: Steven Carlson at T-Mobile, an expert on the company’s Scam Shield program.

“There’s really very little upside to answering a call that says ‘scam likely,'” Carlson said.

What happened to the ‘Do Not Call’ list?

“The types of tools that T-Mobile uses to detect scam calls when they enter our network are really sophisticated,” Carlson explained. The network’s database of flagged scam numbers updates every six minutes, he said. Plus, they detect callers that are spoofing other phone numbers, or callers that are sending out lots of calls, but not getting much in return.

There’s a small chance it’s a legitimate robocall that got mistaken for a scammer, Carlson admitted. But even if it is your kid’s school calling to announce a snow day or your doctor reminding you about your appointment tomorrow, they could always leave a message. Oftentimes, they also have the technology to reach you with an automated text message.

When you pick up the phone and it’s a scammer, “you’re basically confirming that someone else is alive on the other end and this is a legitimate phone number,” Carlson said.

In some cases, scammers are targeting a specific geographic area where they’ve seen success before. In other cases, they’re just mass-dialing random numbers and seeing if anyone picks up.

Map shows which cell provider gives your area best coverage

“Because the scammers are using these auto-dialers and this technology that just randomly picks phone numbers and pushes [calls] out … if you’re answering the phone, you’re saying this is a real person here and this number is right, so you should therefore continue to try it.”

That could lead to being inundated with even more scam calls.

You could also keep your phone from ringing so often by automatically sending unknown numbers to voicemail. Apple and Google both have settings you can enable on their devices that silence or block unknown callers.

When it comes to scam texts, the same basic advice applies: Just delete it and move on.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spam#T Mobile
WSPA 7News

2 men accused of identity theft, check manufacturing in NC

SYLVA, N.C. (WSPA) – The Sylva Police Department arrested two men Tuesday in reference to a widespread identity theft and check manufacturing operation. The police department said Marcus Mobley of Raleigh was charged with larceny, resist obstruct and delay, second-degree trespass, shoplifting & conceal goods, forgery of instrument and larceny of chose in action and […]
WSPA 7News

Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know

The disappearance of Alabama correctional officer Vicky White and her apparent plot to help inmate Casey White escape from jail has mesmerized true crime fans across the nation. Here is what we know about the case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WSPA 7News

After Arbery killing, 16 calls between DA, shooter’s dad

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — One of the men convicted of murder in the street chase and fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery spoke with his former boss, the local district attorney, several times by phone in the days and weeks following the 2020 killing, according to a court document filed Thursday. Investigators found that the day after the […]
WSPA 7News

Deputies arrest 2 Oconee Co. men on drug charges

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Saturday morning on drug trafficking charges. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a narcotics complaint at the Days Inn located on N. Radio Station Road in Seneca around 4:39 a.m. Deputies said 61-year-old James Richard Byerly provided consent […]
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8:59 p.m. on Rutherford Road. Troopers said a 2003 BMW was traveling north then traveled off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier. The driver was taken […]
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy