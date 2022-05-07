ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local biker searches for answers after being struck by a car and left for dead

By Mike Sullivan
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is lucky to be alive after being left for dead on the side of the road. He was riding his bike Sunday night when a car smashed into him from behind, and the driver took off.

“Why didn’t they stop?” questions Jerry Carr, sitting in a neck brace as tears stream down his face, “I am a human being. I would stop if I hit somebody to see if they were alright.”

Carr was riding down Holt Road just past Ridenour Park. His family says tire marks show a car drove off the road and hit him from behind. They found his bike with the back tire mangled. Carr doesn’t even remember leaving his home to go for the ride.

“That’s all I remember is waking up in the hospital,” tells Carr, “I had a highway jacket with reflectors on it. I know they could see me, and they still ran me over.”

Indianapolis man dies almost 1 year after being shot at local park, ruled homicide

His wife Angela says their cell phones are connected through GPS. When she realized something was wrong, she began frantically tracking his phone. It was traveling from hospital to hospital. At one point, it spent several hours at small claims court.

“I think what happened was he dropped his phone in the ambulance when he got dropped off,” tells Angela Carr of that terrifying night, “We drove by and saw the bike. That’s when I really flipped out. I thought he was dead somewhere. I thought I was going to have to go to the hospital and identify a body. That’s when I started calling jails and hospitals. The hospitals still wouldn’t tell me anything. I had to go there face-to-face.”

Once she found Jerry, she thought he was dead.

“He woke up, and asked me what happened. I told him he got hit by a car,” recounts Angela.

He suffered neck injuries, skull fractures, and had half of his ear ripped off and reattached.

“It’s got to be someone with no conscience because I would be like, ‘Man did I kill that person?'” questions Angela.

Police reports say a car’s red mirror cap was found at the scene. If you live in the area of Holt Road and Cossell Road, please check any surveillance cameras. You may have caught a glimpse of the car late Sunday night. Carr left his home after 11:30 Sunday night.

Gary Covey
3d ago

Hit and Runs have become the norm unfortunately! Exceptionally harsh punishment should befall anyone they eventually catch in my opinion!

Theresa Segura Free
3d ago

Well they shouldn’t run if it’s an accident… they need to stop thinking by hitting someone it’s you’re fault , unless it is cause you ran a red light or on you’re phone an not paying attention.

