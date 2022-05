MARIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The plane that crashed in Marin Headlands Friday killing two has been confirmed to have taken off from Sacramento and one of the victims has been identified, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a press conference. Authorities said that at approximately 12:09 p.m. Friday, a fixed-wing, single-engine Vans RV-10 personal aircraft crashed in the Marin Headlands near Slackers Hill, an area located northwest of the Golden Gate Bridge. The release said the airplane’s emergency beacon was activated at approximately 12:11 p.m. Multiple First Responder agencies were dispatched to search for the aircraft in the area where the...

