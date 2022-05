SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a beautiful Mother’s Day Weekend and it looks like we’re keeping that rolling as we start this week. We have plenty of blue sky overhead as we go into Monday evening and we’ve got plenty more of that ahead this week, along with gradually warming temperatures. Although it will be a pleasant spring week for outdoor activities, our risk for dangerous fire conditions remains high, so be sure to avoid any burning, or check with local officials before doing so.

