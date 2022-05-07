ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste of Pensacola at Kentucky Derby: Angelena's James Briscione among coveted chefs

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
A piece of Pensacola is riding into the Kentucky Derby this year, as Angelena's Executive Chef James Briscione prepared a meal for 1,300 people for the annual Taste of Derby event Thursday night.

Briscione claimed one of the 14 spaces for professional chefs chosen from around the world to showcase a Derby-signature menu item that extends a tip of the hat to the chefs' hometown culinary regions.

Briscione was placed on the Derby radar after participating in the inaugural Gather 'Round culinary festival in Atlanta last year.

Briscione said he knew he had to bring the Gulf's seafood with him in some capacity, so he settled on a Louisiana tuna crudo a la mint julep. The dish is made from a Bourbon barrel smoked tuna with cucumber mint acqua pazza and topped with an Italian chili crisp.

The mint julep cocktail was said to be the first drink ever to be served at the Kentucky Derby, and has since become an annual tradition. Each year, almost 120,000 mint juleps are served over the two-day period.

Although seemingly unexpected to use the herb to compliment seafood, Briscione said events like the Derby are the perfect opportunity to take culinary risks. He was so satisfied with the results, he said he may even bring the item back as a special on the Angelena's menu.

"We knew we wanted to represent the Gulf Coast and Pensacola really well," Briscione said in a phone interview with the News Journal live from Churchill Downs.

This is not the first time Briscione has had to think on his feet for ways to use culinary techniques to create a new and exciting concept, as he (triumphantly) prepared dishes for celebrity judges on both the Food Network's "Chopped" and "Beat Bobby Flay."

Now, he would like to see some of the chefs he met at the Derby follow him down to Pensacola to be included in special classes and events at Angelena’s.

Briscione said the selected chefs were not forced to prepare on their own, but were given an "army of students" from Sullivan University in Kentucky. Not only were the students helping hands, but he was also able to answer questions from the aspiring chefs about his career path and how he got to where he is now. The event itself also raises scholarship money for the Sullivan University culinary students.

"It's so fun and exciting to be up here and representing Angelena's and Pensacola," Briscione said. "This is one of those wild events where the whole world kind of converges into one place. It's really cool to be part of such a small, small group of chefs that get selected to do this. It's a big honor."

