Mid-America Street Rod Nationals is coming to Springfield's Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

The 39th Mid-America Street Rod Nationals is coming to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield later this month.

This automotive event will be held May 27-29. Large crowds are expected to come out to marvel at the cars, which will be coming in from all across the country. This will be the event's 28th time taking place in Springfield.

In addition to street rods, this event includes all types of vehicles from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

A news release from the organizers says this event will include manufacturer displays representing leading automotive specialty and aftermarket suppliers, as well as an area with arts and crafts and a vintage car parts swap meet.

