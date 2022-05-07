How's the family doing? Busy is the one-word answer | THE MOM STOP

If you ask any parent of a school-age child what their weekends or evenings are like, during the school year, you’d probably get a similar answer: “Busy.”

Part of modern parenthood often means serving as a part-time professional chauffeur to soccer practice or piano lessons, Scout meetings or baseball games. It means making sure uniforms are clean and bags are ready to go — or looking for the missing cleat or mitt until it is found.

It can mean listening to your child practice her very off-tune trumpet from a nearby room, trying to drown out the sound while also being supportive. It means countless mornings at cross-country track meets or evenings in the stands at baseball games.

It can mean eating meals in the car, rushing from one game or practice to another. And if you have multiple children, the schedule sometimes takes the skills of a master organizer to keep track.

If three or more kids have activities at conflicting times, parents often must “divide and conquer” and depend on family, friends, or even babysitters to help make sure the kids all go where they need to go.

So when people ask how I’m doing, or how the kids are doing, there’s a one word answer: “Busy.”

And I know I’m not alone. At least 83 percent of all American Children are involved in extracurricular activities, according to the Child Trends and Urban Institute. There is good reason for this trend, since the activities encourage personal accomplishment and development interpersonal skills. Children learn lessons about problem-solving, working with others and sportsmanship. But being overly extended in activities can cause stress not just for the kids, but for the parents too.

When is it a time to step back, and give our kids a break?

I want my kids to be involved. I want to open doors for them so they can discover their passions, meet new friends and become well-rounded people. But it seems as if kids stay so busy these days that it’s easy for them to get burned out. It was on the way to one of the kids’ activities that my 13-year-old made a declaration: She was done with sports.

Granted, she’s very athletic and naturally competitive. Most of the sports she’s tried have come naturally to her, a skill that she did not inherit from me. She played soccer for nine years, starting at age 3 until she burned out on travel with club soccer. Part of me hopes she’ll one day go back. She’s played church-league softball annually and she ran cross-country for the middle school team. She’s done basketball and karate. And now, she says, after this softball season is over, she’s done.

“What else would you like to do?” I asked our teen.

“Stay home,” she replied.

If given the choice, our teen probably would prefer to stay in her bedroom on her phone whenever she’s not in school. But my husband and I have a long-standing policy that our kids have to be involved in at least one activity.

“Tennis?” I asked her.

“No,” she replied.

“Art class?” I asked, knowing that she loves art.

“I’ll do art at home,” she said.

“Choir?” I asked.

“Nope,” she replied.

I decided to let the issue rest. I told her think about activities she enjoys — cooking, art, or other hobbies, and come up with some kind of extracurricular activity we can enroll her in a class or team. And despite many rolled eyes and gritted teeth, she agreed.

And then today came a text on my phone.

“I want to write a book,” my daughter said.

I instantly thought back to my own 13-year-old self, 27 years ago, curled up in a lounge chair in my childhood bedroom with a school notebook, writing creative stories. I wasn’t much of an extrovert, and certainly not an athlete. I, too, was happiest at home, even though my mom kept me involved in ballet and church choir. Perhaps my teenage daughter is more like me than I originally thought.

I texted my daughter back, asking “creative writing camp?” Hoping that I might be able to even find something like that locally.

“Yeah” she texted back with a smiley face emoji.

Finding the right balance between extracurricular activities and a child’s interest level, which can change with time, is a balancing act, . But I hope that as my kids get older, we are able to adjust and make sure that their interests are always at heart, while still staying involved.

The key is not to be too “busy.”

Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at momstopcolumn@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: How's the family doing? Busy is the one-word answer | THE MOM STOP