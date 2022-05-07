Roundup: Fred Savage Fired From 'The Wonder Years'; Ashley Brewer Covering UFC 274; Chelsea Sold to American Group

We can't even joke about putting slurp juice on our apes anymore .. Rescuers are searching for survivors after a massive explosion destroyed a hotel in Havana ... Auctioneers cannot get enough of talking fast, here's why they do it ... Ashley Brewer returning home to cover UFC 274 for ESPN ... Nick Wright responds to "gimmicky" criticism from Phoenix Suns fans, calls out local media ... Paulina Gretzky is posting honeymoon photos ... Fred Savage fired from 'The Wonder Years' after inappropriate conduct investigation ... United States intelligence helped Ukraine take down big warship ... CDC investigating 109 pediatric hepatitis cases ... Stocks fell again on Friday ... A review of "Hacks" Season 2 ... Joel Embiid helped the Sixers take down the Heat in Game 3 ... Luka Doncic and the Mavs beat the Suns in Game 3 ... American led group reaches deal to buy Chelsea ... Antonio Brown ripped Colin Kaepernick ...

They probably need a sign or flashing lights or something at this exit.

Most or least cool a player has ever looked hitting a home run?

A scene from the upcoming Shoresy .

Leon Bridges -- "Twistin' & Groovin'" (Live on Austin City Limits)