Fort Walton Beach, FL

High School Summer Pass: Planet Fitness invites teens ages 14-19 to work out for free

By Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
FORT WALTON BEACH — Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites high schoolers ages 14-19* to work out for free at any Planet Fitness location in the Fort Walton Beach area from May 16 through Aug. 31 as part of the High School Summer Pass initiative.

High School Summer Pass was formerly known as Teen Summer Challenge, which was the first program of its kind launched in 2019 and saw more than 900,000 teens sign up and complete more than 5.5 million workouts over a three-and-a-half-month period.

High schoolers can visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to preregister and get a reminder to formally sign up when the program officially kicks off on Monday, May 16. Teens under age 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.

Teens empowered to stay active

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open, less than 15 percent of teens met the 60-minute daily physical activity recommendation during the pandemic. And a national study commissioned by Planet Fitness found that 93 percent of American teens want to stay healthy and active over the summer months, but many lack motivation or access to do so.

“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and judgment-free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of the pandemic,” said Chris Rondeau, chief executive officer at Planet Fitness. “Our study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives.”

To further motivate high schoolers to make fitness a priority, all participants who sign up starting May 16 are automatically entered into The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes.

Planet Fitness will award one $500 scholarship in each state and the District of Columbia), and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer. These scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs.

A safe, clean, welcoming environment

In addition to free in-club fitness training that all High School Summer Pass participants will have access to, the certified trainers at Planet Fitness have also designed 15 trainer-led workout videos and 10 downloadable workouts encompassing cardio, strength, toning and sports circuits just for high schoolers (across all fitness levels).

This content will be available on the Planet Fitness App and at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass starting May 16.

This summer and all year-round, Planet Fitness’ top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe. It is the first fitness brand to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The rating recognizes Planet Fitness’ leadership in adopting the leading framework to ensure a safer and healthier environment for its employees and members across all of its more than 2,200 facilities.

COVID-19 safety protocols

Enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs include:

  • Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App – available to all High School Summer Pass participants
  • A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house
  • Increased sanitization to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use
  • Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines.

For more information on High School Summer Pass, including how to sign up for the free membership at any Planet Fitness location in the Fort Walton Beach area, visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.

Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
OBA

Orange Beach offers contract to OBES principal for same job

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Mary Catherine Law has been offered a contract from the Orange Beach Board of Education to stay on as the principal at Orange Beach Elementary School. She is currently principal there for Baldwin County Schools. As of this afternoon she had not formally signed it.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Northwest Florida Daily News

LETTER: Trained childcare professionals deserve adequate pay

The cost of childcare is rapidly rising for many reasons. First, the days of dropping your child off at daycare for a day of play is over, they are no longer a babysitting service.  Childcare centers are now early education and child development centers. Centers that are licensed by the Florida Department of Children and Families and have contracts with the ELC for VPK or school readiness programs have strict guidelines about staff-to-child ratios, child development, what needs...
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

