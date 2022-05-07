ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

North Texans to head to the polls

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRITT_0fW5EplN00

Saturday is election day across the state of Texas. There are two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution on the ballot along with local candidates for mayor, city council, school board, and some bond packages.

Proposition One would cap or freeze property taxes for people who are over the age of 65 or disabled. Proposition Two would increase the property tax homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.

Voters in Fort Worth are being asked to decide on a $560 million bond package that is split up into five propositions covering streets, parks, open space, public safety facilities, and a new library. Fort Worth is also holding an election on proposed amendments to the City Charter.

Fort Worth also has one City Council seat on the ballot. Four seats on the Arlington City Council are on the ballot. Voters in Denton are choosing a Mayor and two members of their City Council.

In Dallas County, there are three positions on the Dallas College Board of Trustees on the ballot. There's also one contested election for a seat on the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees. There are also school board elections in Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Irving, Richardson, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Lancaster, and DeSoto.

Several cities are holding city council elections. The towns of Carrollton, Denton, DeSoto, Duncanville, Grand Prairie, Hutchins, and Rowlett are all holding elections for Mayor.

DART is providing free transportation to polling locations today. That includes all DART buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station, and the CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The four largest counties in North Texas all have links on their websites with polling locations and sample ballots (listed below).

- Dallas County
- Tarrant County
- Collin County
- Denton County

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

How did Texas vote on Prop 1 and Prop 2 in the May 7 election?

AUSTIN, Texas — This May 7 special election, all Texans had the opportunity to vote on two propositions to amend the Texas Constitution. We’re taking a look at the election results. Proposition 1 and Proposition 2 were both related to property tax relief. Specifically, voters had to decide...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Hutchins, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas County, TX
Elections
Dallas, TX
Elections
City
Duncanville, TX
City
Rowlett, TX
City
Grand Prairie, TX
State
Texas State
City
Carrollton, TX
City
Desoto, TX
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Elections
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Cedar Hill, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
B93

Five Reasons NOT To Move To Texas

I could probably name 10 reasons off the top of my head why you should move to Texas. Having been born and raised here, I am obviously biased but I love it here. I wouldn't think there would be anything about living in our Lone Star state, but those not familiar with the second-largest state in the country might beg to differ. Including this guy. I came across his YouTube video where he lists reasons why you would not want to move here.
TEXAS STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Dallas, Texas

"If people say I'm doing something crazy, that's usually a good sign." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Andrew Beal, the mathematics enthusiast who developed a complex mathematical problem and offered $1 million to anyone who could solve it.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Dallas College#Property Taxes#College Board#School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have In Arkansas?

Do you know how many dogs you can legally have in Arkansas? What about Texas?. We are all dog lovers correct? I have two silly boxers named Haus and Deisel. But these questions came upon in one of your meetings. How many dogs can you have in Arkansas? What about in Texas? Here is a picture of my two dogs Haus is the big brindle one.
TEXARKANA, AR
a-z-animals.com

The Top 4 Most Alligator Infested Lakes In Texas

Most people have feared alligators, whether they may be the young or the old. These big and ferocious creatures are carnivores, meaning that their diet consists of a mix of fish and other invertebrates. Other species, such as birds, frogs, and mammals, may be in for their most terrible day when they come to the water’s edge and become supper for alligators!
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Property Tax Props on May 7 Ballot Will Require Changes to Texas Constitution

To see a comprehensive list of races from Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties, click here. Race results will be updated after polls close Saturday night. The May 7 uniform election is mostly made up of local city council and school board races, though there are two important amendments to the state constitution (details and race results below) up for consideration on the ballot that would lower property taxes that fund public schools.
TEXAS STATE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy