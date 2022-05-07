North Texans to head to the polls

Saturday is election day across the state of Texas. There are two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution on the ballot along with local candidates for mayor, city council, school board, and some bond packages.

Proposition One would cap or freeze property taxes for people who are over the age of 65 or disabled. Proposition Two would increase the property tax homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.

Voters in Fort Worth are being asked to decide on a $560 million bond package that is split up into five propositions covering streets, parks, open space, public safety facilities, and a new library. Fort Worth is also holding an election on proposed amendments to the City Charter.

Fort Worth also has one City Council seat on the ballot. Four seats on the Arlington City Council are on the ballot. Voters in Denton are choosing a Mayor and two members of their City Council.

In Dallas County, there are three positions on the Dallas College Board of Trustees on the ballot. There's also one contested election for a seat on the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees. There are also school board elections in Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Irving, Richardson, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Lancaster, and DeSoto.

Several cities are holding city council elections. The towns of Carrollton, Denton, DeSoto, Duncanville, Grand Prairie, Hutchins, and Rowlett are all holding elections for Mayor.

DART is providing free transportation to polling locations today. That includes all DART buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station, and the CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The four largest counties in North Texas all have links on their websites with polling locations and sample ballots (listed below).

- Dallas County

- Tarrant County

- Collin County

- Denton County

