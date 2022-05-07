ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need the perfect Mom's Day gift? Grab some paper and start rhyming

By Karrie McAllister
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
It is a lucky conundrum when Mother's Day rolls around, and you're dealing with being a mother and having a mother (and a mother-in-law) to honor.

As much as I would love to be completely pampered by my children, I also would like to shower our mothers with as much affection and presents and delightful meals with Mother's Day flair. But that means work, and how can you work on days when you're not supposed to work?

Say what?:It's my turn to be lost in slang

This is what happens to us every year, and I realize how fortunate we are to be stuck in this situation. But that doesn't make it any easier for us moms stuck in the middle of the love sandwich between our own kids and the people that made us kids.

I have spent Mother's Days in a stressed-out fury while my toddler children made me a loving but questionable breakfast and then painted my nails purple and green, both of which I adored but left me feeling a little unsure.

In the next breath, I was racing around gathering gifts and planning meals for our mothers, making sure the family was set and dressed and that my shoes showed off the nail polish so we could jet off to a lunch or dinner of grilled meat because that's what husbands and sons like to cook even though sometimes we just want a salad.

Giving the gift of verse

If I had to choose my favorite Mother's Day gift I ever gave (and I bet my mom would say that she ever received), it would be this poem I wrote at age 10. It was pretty heavy into the 1980s, written on notebook paper in curly cursive with light blue geese drawn around the border.

My mom hung it in a frame in our hallway, which was always embarrassing to me, but now more than ever, I understand how precious those words were to receive and I would encourage kids of all ages - even my own, hint-hint - to give the gift of heartfelt verse, minus the blue geese.

Here it is, word for word, from May 8, 1988, dedicated this year to all the magnificent mamas out there!

Dear Mom,

Happy Mother's Day! You are very special. I love you. Here's a poem I wrote just for you.

Mothers

A Mother is someone you can love,

A Mother is blue skies looking from above.

A Mother is someone you can trust,

A Mother can always wipe away the dust.

A Mother can always cheer you up,

A Mother is warm like a newborn pup.

A Mother does special things for you,

A Mother is someone you can tell secrets to.

I Love my Mother in every possible way,

So Mom, Happy Mother's Day!

Love, Karrie

