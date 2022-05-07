Fairfield Township trustee blames former employees for lack of itemized receipts

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is one of several reports on court-ordered release of Fairfield Township's credit card records and what these credit card statements reveal. However, Trustee Taletha Coles did not turn over the receipts for the credit credit card purchases and there are missing statements.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles blamed township employees for not having itemized receipts to help understand township credit card statements that she was forced to release by court order.

The Journal & Courier asked for the receipts in its September 2021 request to inspect public records, which is being litigated.

When asked Tuesday about the receipts, Coles wrote, "Previous staff destroyed much of our receipts and other documents therefore, they are even unavailable to me."

Previous staff members took exception to Coles' blaming them.

“Ms. Coles is making very serious and vague accusations," former township employee Kelli Stump wrote in response. "Which employee(s)? What documents or receipts are missing?

“Ms. Coles is able to produce receipts by contacting vendors with purchase dates from the township’s credit card statements.”

Teresa Meyers, who kept the books under the previous trustee, worked at the township office until October 2019 — 10 months into Coles' tenure. After repeatedly hounding Coles for statements, Coles told Meyers to do her job or leave, Meyers said last summer.

Asked to comment about Coles' allegations that the former staff members destroyed the receipts, Meyers wrote, "I don't know what previous staff she is talking about but seems to me she is the one who destroyed receipts to cover her own a**!!

"That is just ridiculous. Staff walked out on her so why would they try to cover up her spending?"

Trisha Fogleman was one of three township employees who walked off the job midday in late July 2021 because of Coles' alleged mismanagement of the office and the staff.

"If previous staff had destroyed documents such as receipts, that would be an actionable offense," Fogleman wrote in response to Coles allegations. "Since we know Ms. Coles does not hesitate calling the police for trivial matters ... if such a thing had happened the police would be investigating.

"No such thing has happened, and a public official slandering former staff publicly IS actionable," Fogleman wrote. "As it stands, I can tell you that she shoves receipts everywhere. Her office is a hoarding nightmare, it’s no wonder she misplaced them."

Taxpayer-funded restaurant outings

The credit card statements also showed that Coles consistently charged purchases on the taxpayers' dime at bars, fast-food restaurants — and once — at a local ice cream drive-in stand.

Purchases are supposed to be confined to township business.

Coles' restaurant purchases were made locally and sometimes in other cities across the state. The charges occurred on weekends and week days. Based on the amounts charged, it appears Coles also bought meals for others, although there is no record with whom she dined at taxpayers' expense because Coles will not produce itemized receipts.

On Feb. 19, 2019, Coles took Stump and Meyers to Center Township in Howard County to tour that office, Stump and Meyers responded when asked about the charges.

It was during that trip that Stump said Coles got the idea to renovate the Fairfield Township Office, which she did at a taxpayer expense of more than $36,000, according to charges.

It also was during that trip that Coles spent $57.22 at Cook McDoogles, an Irish pub in Kokomo. Because there is no itemized receipt, it is not clear whether alcohol was purchased.

Stump and Meyers couldn't recall with certainty.

The Journal & Courier emailed Coles on Friday asking about the restaurant charges and whether she purchased alcoholic drinks with the charges.

She did not respond.

On April 29, Coles told WLFI news, “I have to meet with people, and, you know, it’s not always during working hours where I have to meet with people. So I have to eat sometimes.”

WLFI did not follow up by asking how taxpayers buying her lunch falls under township business.

A person at the Indiana State Board of Accounts told the Journal & Courier that townships are bound by the county's policies for meals.

Tippecanoe County's policy does not allow for in-town dining, and only allows for dining expenses on overnight travel outside of the county.

Since Coles drove to the tour Center Township offices on Feb. 29, 2019, Meyers and Stump were stuck following Coles' plans.

Coles took the two employees with her to a Goodwill Store in Kokomo, where Coles spent $27.26 of taxpayer money for clothes. Stump and Meyers assumed the clothes were for Coles because she tried them on and bought them. She used the township credit card for the purchases, according to the March 2019 statement.

Coles also purchased two goblets at the Goodwill store, Stump and Meyers said, noting those were for the township.

On Friday, March 8, 2019, Coles charged $39.09 at Red Seven in downtown Lafayette.

On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Coles charged $23.45 at DT Kirby's, a bar and restaurant in downtown Lafayette.

On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Coles spent $27.50 of taxpayers' money at Budges Drive-In ice cream shop on North 14th Street in Lafayette.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, Coles charged $38.56 on the township credit card to Arni's. On Dec. 16, 2020, Coles charged $65.08 to Arni's and on March 30, 2021, she charged $32.39 to Arni's.

The credit card statements also indicate that Coles charged $9.02 and $38.78 to Sacred Grounds on Feb. 13, 2019, and Feb. 7, 2020, respectively. Scared Grounds is the coffee shop next to the township offices.

The amounts suggest that Coles' purchases were for more than just her. But Coles did not comment for this story, and said Tuesday she did not have itemized receipts.

Coles defeated in Primary Election

Coles will not receive a second term as trustee.

Democratic primary voters opted to slate Democrat Monica Casanova for its township trustee candidate in the fall.

Casanova will face April O'Brien, who owns Sacred Grounds next to the township offices.

A new law adopted earlier this year prescribes a four-step process to remove rogue trustees. It begins July 1.

The board members, thus far, have not indicated whether they favor an early removal for Coles.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

