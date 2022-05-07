Give Local York 2022 raises $4.1 million on this big day of philanthropy

Give Local York raised $4,173,330 during its 2022 campaign, which ran for 24 hours Friday. In all, 10,767 donors gave 19,730 gifts to 292 nonprofit organizations.

The York County Food Bank was the top fundraiser, with $130,528, followed by Human Life Services, with $122,363. Rounding out the top 10 fundraisers were Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, Keystone Kidspace, York County History Center, EquiTeam Support Services, York County SPCA, Katallasso Family Health Center, Pappus House and Affordable Housing Advocates.

Last year, the total was $3,551,930 from 11,101 donors.

Though the weather was rainy and dreary, several organizations held events Friday with high energy in an effort to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations.

The York Jewish Community Center, a local nonprofit community center focusing on wellness, health and education, hosted donation-based exercise classes such as Kickin' Cardio Dance with Sammy, and Hit the Beat with Cindy.

The JCC gymnasium walls bounced with upbeat music and energy during the morning cardio class activity.

"This was my first time participating with the JCC for Give Local York, and I'm just excited to be part of it and provide an upbeat class for people," said Samantha Stotler.

Jessica Montour, chief advancement officer at the York JCC, said the donations made to their organization will go towards supporting scholarships, the JCC food pantry, early education, diversity efforts and more.

"Today is a wonderful day for the community to come together, support each other and help us do what we do best, which is support the community," said Jonah Geller, CEO at the York JCC.

At the Markets at Shrewsbury, Sinead, owner of Irish Lass Glass assigned official leprechaun names to children and patrons at the market. While raising funds for Penn-Mar Irish Festival, Sinead handed out green beads and shamrock pins.

"The festival is a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, and Give Local York has helped us keep afloat," said Mary Yeaple, festival director of Penn-Mar Irish Festival.

After being canceled the last two years due to COVID, Yeaple said the special day of giving is special for her nonprofit and others in the community. Her organization has dealt with a great deal of expenses in recent years, she said, without any way to cover costs.

"It is a great day for the community to come together, give and support one another," said Alicia Herbst, market manager at the Markets of Shrewsbury. .

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Give Local York 2022 raises $4.1 million on this big day of philanthropy