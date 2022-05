Maya Angelou said it. "The best comfort food will always be greens,. , and fried chicken." David Chang said it. "I love chicken. I love chicken products: fried chicken." Nora Ephron said it. "Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken." Lucky for Miss Ephron, Mr. Chang, and Maya, there are plenty of places in Atlanta that make good fried chicken.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO