Intel Arc desktop GPUs could be about to arrive (but not the flagship)

By Darren Allan
 3 days ago
Intel could have the first Arc Alchemist desktop graphics cards on shelves at the end of May, according to fresh rumors. This comes from Wccftech which claims to have word from sources in Taiwan familiar with the latest chatter from Intel regarding the supply chain and incoming Arc GPU...

