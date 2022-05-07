ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

What is the hardest part of being a mom?

By Michelle Patrick, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBLGp_0fW592Ax00

Mother’s Day is nearly here and with it comes a time to celebrate our moms or other female figures in our lives.

Moms do a lot and it’s evident by the responses we got from Sturgis Public Schools kindergarteners regarding what’s the hardest part of being a mom.

At Wenzel Elementary, kindergartener Jeremias said the hardest part of being a mom is cleaning because his little brother is always making a mess.

“She cleans in the kitchen and he makes a mess in the living room,” Jeremias said. “Then when she cleans the living room, he makes a mess in the kitchen.”

Charles, also a kindergartener at Wenzel, would agree cleaning is the hardest part of being a mom, especially doing the dishes.

“Sometimes she drops the dishes,” he said.

Ainsley, at Wall Elementary, also agreed cleaning is the hardest part, but said she helps her mom.

Stella, a kindergartener at Congress Elementary, said the hardest part of being a mom is working.

“Sometimes my mom works, sometimes she cleans the house,” she said of her mother.

Lea, at Wenzel, said the hardest part of being a mom is delivering a baby.

Avery, at Wall, said the hardest part is feeding your kids. His mom is a good cook, he said. His favorite thing she makes is chicken.

Emmett, also at Wall, said taking care of your children is the hardest part of being a mom. His mom has eight kids, he said. He’s the second youngest.

Lowen, of Wall, agreed watching little kids is the hardest thing. Her mom has three kids, she said: herself, her brother and her dog.

Anakin, at Congress, chose to share the hardest part about being a kid: listening.

Daleyza, at Wall, simply said her mom works hard. She used to be a dentist, she said.

“When I grow up, I want to be a dentist like her,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Do I Owe It to My Husband to Support His Endless Job Hopping?

My husband cannot stay at one job long enough to benefit him. It seems like every six months to a year, he is finding a new place to work. I know why he does it. It’s to make more money now, or he isn’t happy with the people he works with. He always comes home and talks about the person he doesn’t get along with. Most of the time, I think he overdramatizes things and takes stuff out of context.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Mom Notified by School Nurse After Son Hides a Seed in an Unusual Place for Safe Keeping

Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sturgis, MI
City
Emmett, MI
Sturgis, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
MarketWatch

‘I’m already feeling guilty’: My uncle is leaving me a large inheritance, but excluding my siblings. Should I gift them money every year, or set up a trust?

I am soon to inherit a sizable sum of money from an uncle with whom no one in my family still speaks; I’m the only one who has stayed in contact with him. While it seems a bit grotesque to think about money while someone is on their deathbed, this is a large enough sum that I need to plan for how I will save/invest it.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sturgis Public Schools#Wall Elementary#Congress Elementary
Mix 95.7FM

Want To Pick Mushrooms In Michigan? This Class Will Teach You

I've always loved mushrooms on a nice medium-rare steak or deep-fried with some ranch, they always taste delicious. I've seen people online pick wild mushrooms to eat and wanted to do the same, but I had no clue how to do it properly. Now there are classes you can take to learn how to find and cook wild mushrooms in Michigan.
CADILLAC, MI
103.3 WKFR

Parents Make Battle Creek Teens Who Were Kicked Off The Bus Embarrassing Sign/T Shirt

Growing up most of us have ridden the school bus, whether that was just for one year before your parents decided to drive you to and from school or if it was your entire time in school, the experience is one in the same. We all have to get up earlier than those kids who get dropped off, wait outside in varying weather conditions, and then sit on a bus listening to the radio while we head to school for eight hours of learning.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Kalamazoo Gazette

Family and friends grieve the loss of West Michigan toddler during candlelight vigil

GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Family and friends gathered Saturday evening at a candlelight vigil to remember the life Noah Alan Jordan, who was nearly 2 years old. As dusk fell on Cutler Park in Cutlerville, dozens of people gathered in a grassy field to honor Jordan on May 7. Everyone turned their eyes upward as lanterns floated off into the spring sky. Afterward, people gathered in a circle and held candles in a moment of silence for Jordan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

949
Followers
829
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy