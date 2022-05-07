What is the hardest part of being a mom?

Mother’s Day is nearly here and with it comes a time to celebrate our moms or other female figures in our lives.

Moms do a lot and it’s evident by the responses we got from Sturgis Public Schools kindergarteners regarding what’s the hardest part of being a mom.

At Wenzel Elementary, kindergartener Jeremias said the hardest part of being a mom is cleaning because his little brother is always making a mess.

“She cleans in the kitchen and he makes a mess in the living room,” Jeremias said. “Then when she cleans the living room, he makes a mess in the kitchen.”

Charles, also a kindergartener at Wenzel, would agree cleaning is the hardest part of being a mom, especially doing the dishes.

“Sometimes she drops the dishes,” he said.

Ainsley, at Wall Elementary, also agreed cleaning is the hardest part, but said she helps her mom.

Stella, a kindergartener at Congress Elementary, said the hardest part of being a mom is working.

“Sometimes my mom works, sometimes she cleans the house,” she said of her mother.

Lea, at Wenzel, said the hardest part of being a mom is delivering a baby.

Avery, at Wall, said the hardest part is feeding your kids. His mom is a good cook, he said. His favorite thing she makes is chicken.

Emmett, also at Wall, said taking care of your children is the hardest part of being a mom. His mom has eight kids, he said. He’s the second youngest.

Lowen, of Wall, agreed watching little kids is the hardest thing. Her mom has three kids, she said: herself, her brother and her dog.

Anakin, at Congress, chose to share the hardest part about being a kid: listening.

Daleyza, at Wall, simply said her mom works hard. She used to be a dentist, she said.

“When I grow up, I want to be a dentist like her,” she said.