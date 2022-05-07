Mother's Day can be incredibly hard for people going through infertility. I'm one of them.

The author and her husband have been trying to have a child for about eight years now. Courtesy of Kyunghee Kim

My partner and I have been trying to have a child for eight years.

We have gone through one round of IVF treatment that was physically and emotionally demanding.

Mother's Day for people going through infertility can be especially hard, I want to acknowledge that.

From gift guides that start weeks prior, to advertisements for special brunches, to perfect family photos all over social media, Mother's Day can amplify a loss. Even with a loving mom in my life, it doesn't replace the pain of not being a mother.

My relationship with Mother's Day is different and unpredictable each year.

From the earlier years when my husband and I struggled to conceive, to our infertility treatments to acceptance as a family of two, Mother's Day was never easy.

It celebrated the one thing we desperately wanted, but couldn't. It celebrated what kind of women and families were deemed beautiful and important. The holiday doesn't account for the complexity of those trying to be a mother, those estranged from their own mother, those who have lost their mother, and the list goes on.

Although Mother's Day is not accountable for my or others' pain, we need to learn that emotions of grief, anger, and shame are just as present as joy.

People ask us when we are going to have kids

As a married couple without kids, Mother's Day provoked uninvited comments and questions about when we are having kids and how we are celebrating Mother's Day. As if it's the same as asking, "How are you?"

Because the holiday assumes that everyone celebrates it, questions are asked without thought.

For a while, I answered honestly with, "No, I don't", but that actually welcomed follow-up questions. So now, in order to be kinder to me, I say, "I am going to pass on that question," or "No, we can't have children." These direct, matter-of-fact answers have made the other person feel uncomfortable as they should.

People asking my partner and I about children happens all the time, but on this day it is even more pronounced.

Motherhood has challenged my own worthiness

A few churches I used to attend had all mothers stand up while the rest of us gave applause. In my childhood church, all mothers got a corsage to wear for the service. All beautiful ways to honor and I too believe in acknowledging and celebrating motherhood. At the same time, these ways of celebrating, for me, have made the wound visible for all to see.

In recent years, social media hasn't been a safe space for those grieving not being a mother. I would read posts by both strangers and friends. The single most used phrase is something along the lines of "I have never been happier than being a mother." These words seeped into my heart and it's one that I am still grappling with today.

I wondered if because I am not a mother, there is a depth of happiness that I don't deserve.

I celebrate other mothers in my life

Now, I am creating space for safety, worthiness, and belonging because I need to.

For me, spending time with my umma and celebrating her has brought happiness. Sending notes and expressing my love for mothers in my life, like my sister and friends, has lifted my spirits.

While hurting, I can still put my energy towards people I love. I started to treat myself with flowers because I know I have mothered many kids and adults in my life, in my own way. I am compassionate about what I take in on social media.

Sharing my story is part of my love for myself. The unbearable becomes bearable when you know you are not alone. I truly want others to know they are not alone. What I learned is that pain doesn't necessarily get replaced with something better. It just gets replaced with something different. And, how brave I am to create a safe, different space even on this sometimes dreadful holiday.