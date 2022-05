LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered teenager last seen driving away from his Troy, Missouri, home on Sunday. The sheriff's office is looking for 17-year-old Drew Thomspon. They said he was last seen driving away from his home at around 10 p.m. Sunday in his white, 2008 Jeep Commander with Missouri license plates EE9-V9S.

TROY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO