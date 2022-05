ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals executed a roster move Tuesday that had begun to feel inevitable with regard to their embattled starting shortstop. St. Louis announced Tuesday afternoon that the team has optioned Paul DeJong to Triple-A Memphis and selected the contract of infielder Kramer Robertson. DeJong’s struggles at the plate this season had finally reached a breaking point for the Cardinals, as his batting average had dropped to .130 with a .417 OPS.

