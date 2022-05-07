ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game 3 Injury Report: Warriors vs. Grizzlies

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors have released their Game 3 injury reports

The Golden State Warriors are back home. In a rare instance where the team did not have home court advantage for a playoff series, the Warriors opened up the first two games of the Western Conference Semi-Finals in Memphis. Having split those first two games, Golden State is looking to take care of business at home.

While the team was initially hopeful that Andre Iguodala could return for this game, especially with Payton's injury, Iggy is currently being ruled out for Game 3. Iguodala will join Gary Payton II and James Wiseman as the only Warriors on the injury report.

For the Memphis Grizzlies, they will be without Santi Aldama, Killian Tillie, and Dillon Brooks. Aldama and Tillie are each dealing with injuries, while Brooks will be serving his one game suspension. Steven Adams, who had previously been listed on the injury report each of the first two games, was not featured on this latest injury report. While it is uncertain what the Grizzlies plan to do with Adams, it does seem as if he will be available.

After a three day break in between games two and three, both teams are likely eager to get back on the court. With the series tied at one win apiece, this is a crucial game three matchup between two teams who desperately want to advance.

Comments / 0

