Mohave County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 11:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in areas frost formation. * WHERE...In Vermont, Windham and Bennington Counties. In New York, Eastern Rensselaer County. In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kinney, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 00:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kinney; Val Verde THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KINNEY AND SOUTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms in northwest Kinney County. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for portions of the area until 330 AM CDT.
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crosby FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The Flood Advisory for portions of Crosby and Lubbock Counties will expire at Midnight CDT tonight. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Morton; Stanton; Stevens High Fire Danger Thursday FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...084 AND 085 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in areas frost formation. * WHERE...In Vermont, Windham and Bennington Counties. In New York, Eastern Rensselaer County. In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Schleicher; Tom Green Strong winds of 50 to 55 mph Schleicher and southeastern Tom Green Counties through 1215 AM CDT Strong winds of 50 to 55 mph were being reported at Wall and Christoval at 1115 PM. Only a few light showers were associated with these strong winds. The gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Christoval, Vancourt and Wall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
SCHLEICHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. * WHERE...Sheltered valleys in southern Trinity, Del Norte Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Finney, Gray, Haskell, Lane, Meade, Scott, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Finney; Gray; Haskell; Lane; Meade; Scott; Seward High Fire Danger Thursday FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 043...044...063...076...077...086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward and Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
FINNEY COUNTY, KS

