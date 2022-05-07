Kaley Cuoco 'set the bar high for everybody' on set of 'The Flight Attendant,' says costar Cheryl Hines

Kaley Cuoco. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Cheryl Hines said Kaley Cuoco "set the bar high for everybody" on "The Flight Attendant" set.

Mae Martin also told Insider Cuoco is a "generous" scene partner to work with.

Griffin Matthews remembered drinking and dancing with the star at a gay club in Iceland for a scene.

In an interview with Insider in early April, Cheryl Hines reflected on her experience working on "The Flight Attendant" season two with Kaley Cuoco and the rest of the cast.

"Kaley set the bar high for everybody," the actor said of the show's star, who plays flight attendant turned CIA informant Cassie Bowden.

"It's such a great show, and everyone there is so professional, and working at the top of their field," she continued. "And at the same time, everybody there still has a sense of fun and playfulness that helps with creativity."

Hines plays CIA boss Dot Karlson in a recurring role on season two of the comedic thriller and said she's so used to starring in pure comedies like "Curb Your Enthusiasm" that she sometimes struggled to find a good balance when adding in the drama the role required. She called it a "fun" and "exciting" challenge .

Kaley Cuoco (L) and Cheryl Hines attend Day 1 of the Variety EMMY studio. Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Mo McCrae, who plays Cassie Bowden's handler in the CIA, separately told Insider that Cuoco "always found a way to still have fun in the process and to enroll everyone else into that fun."

He said she was always playing pranks and coming up with games that everyone could play on set.

"She did a really amazing job at leading by example and setting a tone of gratitude and appreciation for the fact that we're all getting to live the dream, " McRae continued.

Mae Martin, who plays Cassie's new coworker Grace St. James, said they "had the best time" and "learned so much" from Cuoco.

Martin. Jennifer Rose Clasen/HBO Max

"She's such a pro, she knows the character so well and she's really fun to act with because every take is different," Martin said. "I think it says a lot about an actor if...they're still really giving it a hundred percent when it's your shot, and she was just so generous in that way."

Griffin Matthews, who has played Cassie's friend and coworker for two seasons on "The Flight Attendant," reflected on his favorite scene to shoot with Cuoco in Reykjavík in season two.

"We were at the gay club, there's drag queens and we're drinking and dancing, no lines, no dialogue, it's a blip inside of the show," he said. "It is my favorite thing to film with Kaley because we get to just be friends, our real friendship is up there. We're really twirling around, we're really dancing, we're really talking to the background actors and loving that we are in this gay bar in Iceland."

"Whoever thought we'd be in a gay bar in Iceland, twirling around to Doja Cat?" he mused aloud.

New episodes of "The Flight Attendant" season two air weekly on Thursdays on HBO Max.