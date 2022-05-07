Red Flag Warning issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hall FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Eastern Hall County and Childress County. This includes the cities of Childress and Memphis and US-287 between Goodlett and Memphis. * WHEN...Until 130 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways resulting in hazardous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1209 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated continuing light to moderate rain due to slow-moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible over the area. This additional rain may result in additional minor flooding and delayed drainage of area roadways. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Childress, Memphis, Tell, Kirkland and Estelline. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

