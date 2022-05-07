ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inyo County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Morton; Stanton; Stevens High Fire Danger Thursday FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...084 AND 085 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
County
Inyo County, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Childress THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN CHILDRESS AND COTTLE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Lubbock Texas.
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kinney, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 00:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kinney; Val Verde THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KINNEY AND SOUTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms in northwest Kinney County. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for portions of the area until 330 AM CDT.
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yoakum FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTY Heavy rain has exited the area, and flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, areas of minor flooding may still exist. Please use caution while traveling and continue to heed remaining road closures.
YOAKUM COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Nevada#Red Flag Warning#Southern Inyo Forest#Inyo Forest Red
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. * WHERE...Sheltered valleys in southern Trinity, Del Norte Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Gray, Haskell, Meade, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Gray; Haskell; Meade; Seward Strong outflow winds from thunderstorms in the Oklahoma Panhandle will impact portions of Ford, Seward, southwestern Finney, Meade, Gray, Haskell and Clark Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1150 PM CDT, Strong outflow winds were occurring across the area producing gusts up to 50 to 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of . MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Schleicher; Tom Green Strong winds of 50 to 55 mph Schleicher and southeastern Tom Green Counties through 1215 AM CDT Strong winds of 50 to 55 mph were being reported at Wall and Christoval at 1115 PM. Only a few light showers were associated with these strong winds. The gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Christoval, Vancourt and Wall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
SCHLEICHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hall FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Eastern Hall County and Childress County. This includes the cities of Childress and Memphis and US-287 between Goodlett and Memphis. * WHEN...Until 130 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways resulting in hazardous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1209 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated continuing light to moderate rain due to slow-moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible over the area. This additional rain may result in additional minor flooding and delayed drainage of area roadways. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Childress, Memphis, Tell, Kirkland and Estelline. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HALL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in areas frost formation. * WHERE...In Vermont, Windham and Bennington Counties. In New York, Eastern Rensselaer County. In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; Motley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR CHILDRESS...NORTHWESTERN COTTLE...NORTHEASTERN MOTLEY AND EASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 1132 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles north of Northfield to 8 miles north of Swearingen, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Childress, Memphis, Cee Vee, Tell, Kirkland, and Estelline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hansford; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Roberts; Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Beaver, Texas, eastern Cimarron, Lipscomb, northern Hutchinson, Hansford, Sherman, northern Roberts, northern Hemphill, Ochiltree and northeastern Moore Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds across the eastern two-thirds of the Oklahoma Panhandle, along with the north- central and northeast Texas Panhandle. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Guymon, Perryton, Spearman, Lipscomb, Stratford, Beaver, Hooker, Booker, Goodwell, Gruver, Tyrone, Forgan, Follett, Higgins, Optima, Darrouzett, Hardesty, Gate, Knowles and Wolf Creek Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HANSFORD COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy