This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you are looking for an amazing bakery in Worcester, BirchTree Bread Company is the place to go. They specialize in handcrafted loaves of bread and pastries. Luckily, they only serve a limited number of items each day, so everything you order is made fresh! Their menu changes daily, and they post their menu on their Instagram account. This way you can see what they are preparing for the day, and know exactly what to expect when you arrive. On top of it all, their coffee is delicious as well. Be sure to try the Breakfast Sandwich and a cup of the Mocha Java espresso blend!

WORCESTER, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO