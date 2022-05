The Innocents is a disturbing thriller that goes beyond creepy kid horror. The film is about four kids who become friends during summer holiday. When they find they have supernatural abilities, it seems like an avenue for fun and games. It is not long before things take a dark turn. The setting has a very distinct feel to it. The Norwegian release has a chilling atmosphere that is unique to films of that part of the word. Fear almost takes a backseat to the characters. The Innocents is not the first character driven horror movie, but it differs from American films. In movies like Hereditary, the scares are woven into the story. One way is not better than the other, but it is noticeable.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO