Sunshine, mountain showers and below average temperatures will stick around through mid-week, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 50's and low 60's and overnight lows dropping once again into the upper 20's and low 30's once again Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, with freeze warnings that will be in place through 9am. If you did plant over the weekend, make sure to cover your sensitive plants.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO