Knox County, IL

Final goodbye for fallen Knox County Sheriffs Deputy

By Will Stevenson
1470 WMBD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALESBURG, Ill. – People are gathering Saturday to pay their final respects to a Knox County Sheriffs Deputy killed in the line of duty a week ago Friday. Funeral services for Nicholas Weist, 34, will be Saturday afternoon at...

www.1470wmbd.com

