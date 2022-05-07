ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Read It in the Morning Paper: Polk Deputy, Mitch Albom, Lakeland Girls Academy

By Barry Friedman
LkldNow
LkldNow
 3 days ago

POLK DEPUTY Christopher Broadhead, who died in August after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty, was remembered Thursday when his...

www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: Downtown Safety, Film Producer

DOWNTOWN SAFETY: Armed guards from Signal 88 Security will supplement LPD in trying to prevent “non-desirable behavior” in the downtown area starting May 1. The Lakeland Downtown Development Authority is paying the company $7,995 a month for 40-hour-a-week service during a six-month trial. (subscribers-only story) FILM PRODUCER Joenique...
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
LkldNow

Endangered Florida Panther Killed by Vehicle Along Polk Parkway

A 2-year-old male Florida panther died after being struck along the Polk Parkway in the Lakeland area, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission reports. It’s the 11th known death of one of the endangered felines this year; all were attributed to vehicle collisions, Fox 13 News reports. Five were in Collier County, three in Hendry and two in Glades. The Lakeland panther’s remains were found Sunday, according to the Associated Press. RELATED: A Ring camera captured video of a purported Florida panther walking through a back yard near Clubhouse Road Monday morning.
LAKELAND, FL
10NEWS

Crash closes SR 54 in part of Pasco County

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A crash shut down State Road 54 for some time Monday in both directions at the intersection with Seaberg Road in Zephyrhills. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office announced the closure during rush hour Monday evening. Deputies did not immediately release any details about the circumstances that...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Victory Christian Academy Principal, Mark Thomas – I really noticed how similar it was to a public school

Principal Mark Thomas of Victory Christian Academy stated in an interview: “Well, to start off, what I knew about private school was mostly stereotypical. I assumed private schools were predominantly for wealthy, white families. After working at Victory for a few weeks, I really noticed how similar it was to a public school. The student body was representative of the diverse environment that is Polk County.”
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy