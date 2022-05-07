ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County, Sheep Range by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lubbock FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The Flood Advisory for portions of Crosby and Lubbock Counties will expire at Midnight CDT tonight. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in areas frost formation. * WHERE...In Vermont, Windham and Bennington Counties. In New York, Eastern Rensselaer County. In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southwest Elko County Light snow showers will continue over portions of Elko county An area of light snow showers have developed over southern Elko county. At 1000 PM, the area of snow showers are affecting Interstate 80 from Carlin east to Wells, including Ryndon and Deeth, as well as portions of Spring Creek and Lamoille. Nevada Department of Transportation webcams are showing light snow showers over these areas with little accumulation seen on roadways. If traveling across southern Elko county through the next hour, please use caution as a sudden drop in visibility to two miles may be possible, along with light accumulations on roadways. The light snow may produce slick spots - please use caution. The snow showers are expected through 11PM this evening. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in areas frost formation. * WHERE...In Vermont, Windham and Bennington Counties. In New York, Eastern Rensselaer County. In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Gray, Haskell, Meade, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Gray; Haskell; Meade; Seward Strong outflow winds from thunderstorms in the Oklahoma Panhandle will impact portions of Ford, Seward, southwestern Finney, Meade, Gray, Haskell and Clark Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1150 PM CDT, Strong outflow winds were occurring across the area producing gusts up to 50 to 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of . MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Schleicher; Tom Green Strong winds of 50 to 55 mph Schleicher and southeastern Tom Green Counties through 1215 AM CDT Strong winds of 50 to 55 mph were being reported at Wall and Christoval at 1115 PM. Only a few light showers were associated with these strong winds. The gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Christoval, Vancourt and Wall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
SCHLEICHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Colder inland valleys along the Mendocino Coast, Coastal Del Norte, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for King by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: King A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KING...CHILDRESS...COTTLE AND EASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 1153 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Swearingen, or 12 miles south of Childress, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Childress, Memphis, Paducah, Cee Vee, Tell, Kirkland, Delwin, Chalk, Swearingen, Hackberry, and Estelline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; Jefferson; Stephens; Tillman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Comanche, northwestern Jefferson, southwestern Grady, southeastern Caddo, western Stephens, Cotton, southeastern Tillman, northwestern Clay, Archer, Wichita, southeastern Wilbarger and eastern Baylor Counties through 200 AM CDT At 113 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front extending from near Elgin to 5 miles southeast of Seymour. This was ahead of a broken line of thunderstorms. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wichita Falls, Lawton, Duncan, Burkburnett, Marlow, Walters, Archer City, Iowa Park, Electra, Elgin, Holliday, Geronimo, Rush Springs, Fletcher, Cyril, Grandfield, Temple, Sterling, Dean and Chattanooga. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 0 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK

