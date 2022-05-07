ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Perry County Obituaries - May 7, 2022

By Perry County Times
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Edward M. “Ed” Ulsh, 75, of Elliottsburg died Friday, April 22, 2022. He was born Aug. 28, 1946, to the late Dickson and E. Vivian (Baker) Ulsh. Upon graduation with the Class of 1964 of Green Park Union High School, he proudly served his country in the Army and was honorably...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
UPI News

California kingsnake captured in Pennsylvania barn

May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said they are trying to find the owner of a "mysterious" California kingsnake found more than 2,000 miles from its natural habitat. The Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary posted a video to YouTube showing the capture of a California kingsnake found lurking in...
MANHEIM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
City
Felton, PA
City
Scranton, PA
City
Marysville, PA
City
Berwick, PA
County
Perry County, PA
State
New Hampshire State
State
Montana State
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
WDTV

Homicide suspect arrested in Maryland after chase in West Virginia

Oakland, Md. (WDTV) - A North Carolina man wanted for homicide was arrested in Maryland following a police chase that started in West Virginia. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Friday, the Maryland State Police were notified by West Virginia police of a vehicle pursuit that was going into Maryland from West Virginia on I-68, according to a release.
MARYLAND STATE
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Person
Linda Perry
Person
Richard Perry
WTAJ

WANTED: Sheriffs search for 4 Somerset County men

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of May 6. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Stephen Wahl, 29, of the Hooversville area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Harbaugh Jr., […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Delaware Man Arrested in Pennsylvania on Theft Charges

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of 49-year-old Damone Jones of Townsend, Delaware in connection with a theft that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter located at 516 School House Rd in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on April 12, 2022, Troopers responded to...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maplewood#American Legion Post#Nickel Lochstampfor
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cemetery Mistake: Who’s buried in my grave?

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A cemetery mix-up left a Fayette County man shocked to find someone else buried in his grave. “This is supposed to be my lot right here. This is where I was supposed to be buried, and Pam right here,” Don Teets told 11 Investigates, pointing to the graves at Normalville Cemetery.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Jackpot ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from May 6’s drawing will split a jackpot prize of $210,000. One of the winning tickets was sold in Blair County. The other two tickets were sold in Berks and Allegheny Counties, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The locations are listed below: Redner’s Quick Shoppe, […]
Newswatch 16

Dumped dogs lead to cry for help in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Dogs strayed surrendered, and some deliberately dumped made for a hectic few days for staff at Blue Chip Animal Refuge in Dallas. "Then a car drove up yesterday about 2 p.m. and they said we have two dogs we need to get rid of and we said okay we need you to fill out paperwork and they pushed the dogs out of the car and took off," said Marge Bart, Owner/Founder Blue Chip Animal Refuge.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

A lost WWII Pennsylvania soldier comes home

(WHTM) — Starting on September 19, 1944, and lasting until December 16, the Battle of Hürtgen Forest was the longest single battle in U.S. Army history. It was also the longest battle on German soil during the war. The Americans suffered at least 33,000 casualties, with some estimates placing the toll as high as 55,000. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Army
abc27 News

Lebanon man sentenced for pandemic unemployment fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon man has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance despite being employed at the time. Luis Mercado, 44, was employed as a poultry inspector with the United States Department of Agriculture when he falsely claimed he was unemployed due to the pandemic. He received benefits […]
LEBANON, PA
MyChesCo

Serial Bank Robber from Delaware County Sentenced

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Michael George, 31, of Broomall, PA, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $4,790 in both forfeiture and restitution by United States District Judge Joel H. Slomsky for committing four bank robberies over the course of about a week in March 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Ducklings rescued in Lancaster County

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Saturday afternoon, Officer Odenwalt and Det. Van Ausdal from the East Cocalico Township Police Department responded to a report of ducklings trapped in a storm drain. The officers were dispatched to the first block of Scenic Drive and with the assistance of several...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
157K+
Followers
65K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy