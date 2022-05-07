Murray Baker Bridge to change colors for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is celebrated on different dates around the world. In some countries, the tradition goes back for centuries.

The modern American version of the holiday began in 1907, when Anna Jarvis held the first Mother's Day worship service in Grafton, West Virginia. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother's Day as a national holiday, to be held on the second Sunday in May.

The city of Peoria will add to the celebration with a special lighting of the Murray Baker Bridge. The span will be lit in magenta overnight on Sunday, May 8.

New lights were added to the bridge when its deck was reconstructed in 2020.

How to get special lighting on the bridge

Peoria has scheduled 25 holidays this year featuring special lighting. (Afterward, the bridge's hues revert to the city colors of green, yellow and blue.)

In addition, individuals or organizations can arrange their own special lighting in advance through requests to the Peoria Public Works Department. City policy requires at least 30 days' notice on such a request and forbids "lighting for political events, and/or political campaigns." The fee is $200 per evening, or $150 for nonprofits.

Questions regarding the Murray Baker Bridge Ornamental Lighting Program, Light Up the Bridge, should be directed to the Peoria Public Works Department by emailing publicworks@peoriagov.org or calling 309-494-8800.

