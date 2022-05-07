ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Murray Baker Bridge to change colors for Mother's Day

By Dean Muellerleile, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy6tU_0fW4rUt600

Mother's Day is celebrated on different dates around the world. In some countries, the tradition goes back for centuries.

The modern American version of the holiday began in 1907, when Anna Jarvis held the first Mother's Day worship service in Grafton, West Virginia. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother's Day as a national holiday, to be held on the second Sunday in May.

The city of Peoria will add to the celebration with a special lighting of the Murray Baker Bridge. The span will be lit in magenta overnight on Sunday, May 8.

New lights were added to the bridge when its deck was reconstructed in 2020.

How to get special lighting on the bridge

Peoria has scheduled 25 holidays this year featuring special lighting. (Afterward, the bridge's hues revert to the city colors of green, yellow and blue.)

In addition, individuals or organizations can arrange their own special lighting in advance through requests to the Peoria Public Works Department. City policy requires at least 30 days' notice on such a request and forbids "lighting for political events, and/or political campaigns." The fee is $200 per evening, or $150 for nonprofits.

From the archives: Murray Baker Bridge brought big changes to Peoria, good and bad

Questions regarding the Murray Baker Bridge Ornamental Lighting Program, Light Up the Bridge, should be directed to the Peoria Public Works Department by emailing publicworks@peoriagov.org or calling 309-494-8800.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Murray Baker Bridge to change colors for Mother's Day

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Medal ceremony closing lanes on Springfield street

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes on Adams Street in Springfield are set to close on Tuesday to accommodate the annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Firefighter Medal of Honor Awards Ceremony at BOS Center. Two fire trucks will be parked in front of the venue as part of the ceremony. This requires the closure of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois Flea Market gives back to the community

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Flea Market is hosting a series of events in its first year for people to shop and give back to the community. “For every event, half of our money goes to charities. Today’s event is for Pekin’s TAPS Animal Shelter,” said the owner of the flea market, Scott Walden.
PEORIA, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Gentle, Serene Days Are Long Gone At This Abandoned Wildlife Park in Illinois

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've lived in the Northern Illinois area all your life, there's a good chance you visited White Pines Deer Park - Zoo at least once during your childhood. Unfortunately, I don't have any memories of visiting White Pines Deer Park, and now I feel like I really missed out!
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Grafton, IL
Peoria, IL
Government
City
Grafton, WV
State
West Virginia State
Grafton, WV
Government
Central Illinois Proud

WATCH: Fire at Green Gables Bar & Grill Monday

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire in Hudson totaled a longtime lakeside bar Monday. The Green Gables Bar & Grill caught fire Monday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. Firefighters said the building is a total loss. Firefighters have been on the scene since a little after 3 p.m., including...
HUDSON, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighter saves ducklings on Mother’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighter Adam Riplinger was assigned to work on Mother’s Day on Sunday when he was sent out on a rescue. No, it was not a fire that he was specifically tending to, but rather a call to save six ducklings, who were found chirping under a manhole cover. His team […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Jarvis
Central Illinois Proud

Joy’s Hallmark Shop in Morton to close

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After more than four decades in business, a Morton store is set to close. The owners of Joy’s Hallmark Shop in Morton took to Facebook Monday to announce their retirement after 42 years in business. The store is now hosting a closing sale, and...
MORTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Starting a new tradition for the Spoon River Drive

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — Local artisans got the chance to show their work at the Spoon River Spring Forward Drive Sunday. Organizers said it’s taking an old tradition to the next level. “We’ve taken the fall scenic drive, which happens every first two weekends in October, and...
LONDON MILLS, IL
Journal Star

Here are the 20 largest employers in the Peoria area

The Peoria-area employment picture has changed in the last half decade, with corporate relocations and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic all shaking up the workforce.  Here is a list of the top 20 employers in the Peoria area, as compiled by the Greater Peoria Data Hub website. It defines Greater Peoria as Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Logan and Mason counties. ...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
Journal Star

Journal Star

2K+
Followers
812
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy