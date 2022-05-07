The Knoxville Area Urban League will host labor officials from the state of Tennessee to laud the success of an incarceration to workforce reentry program that includes skills training and employment opportunities.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s newly created Office of Reentry will join the Knoxville Area Urban League’s RISE Reentry Taskforce meeting on Wednesday, May 11, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the nonprofit’s headquarters, located 1514 E. 5th Ave. The partnership between state and local leaders will help the community...www.knoxfocus.com
Comments / 0