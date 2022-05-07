ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

The Knoxville Area Urban League will host labor officials from the state of Tennessee to laud the success of an incarceration to workforce reentry program that includes skills training and employment opportunities.

knoxfocus.com
 3 days ago

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s newly created Office of Reentry will join the Knoxville Area Urban League’s RISE Reentry Taskforce meeting on Wednesday, May 11, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the nonprofit’s headquarters, located 1514 E. 5th Ave. The partnership between state and local leaders will help the community...

www.knoxfocus.com

Related
WBIR

Gov. Lee allows bill effectively punishing homelessness to become law without his signature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee allowed a bill threatening felony penalties against unhoused people to become law without his signature on Thursday. The bill, SB 1610, introduces a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a $50 fine and community service for camping along highways and under bridges. It also expands the Equal Access to Public Property Act of 2012 to make it a Class E felony for camping on all public property, including parks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Erskine Oglesby resigns from city job

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Erskine Oglesby has formally resigned from his job as Administrator of Community Development for the city of Chattanooga. He was already on suspension after being charged with stealing food items from local grocery stores. Oglesby is a former City Council member who resigned to run for...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
