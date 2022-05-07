The Knoxville Area Urban League will host labor officials from the state of Tennessee to laud the success of an incarceration to workforce reentry program that includes skills training and employment opportunities.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee allowed a bill threatening felony penalties against unhoused people to become law without his signature on Thursday. The bill, SB 1610, introduces a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a $50 fine and community service for camping along highways and under bridges. It also expands the Equal Access to Public Property Act of 2012 to make it a Class E felony for camping on all public property, including parks.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO