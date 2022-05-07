ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County to use $1 million grant for new building

By Jim T. Ryan
 3 days ago
Perry County has received a $1 million state grant to go toward building a new centralized government services building, but it’s still early in the planning phases and not even a location is yet identified, according to the commissioners. “We don’t have a finalized plan, not even a...

