Greg Norman has hit out at the decision by the PGA Tour not to grant players permission to contest next month’s first LIV Golf Invitational Series event, labelling it “anti-fan and anti-golfer”.Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood are among the players known to have asked for the required release to play the 54-hole event at Centurion Club, which boasts a total prize fund of $25million (£20.2million) and offers $4million (£3.2million) to the winner.However, PGA Tour members were informed on Tuesday that releases will not be granted, leaving them open to sanctions if they do tee it up in St Albans from...

GOLF ・ 35 MINUTES AGO