Duncannon, PA

Duncannon readies to demolish blighted buildings

By Jim T. Ryan
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Duncannon will soon demolish a long-time eyesore in the borough when a contractor tears down the buildings at 18-28 N. Market St. Borough council awarded a $61,200 contract for demolition of the blighted structure to Earth Movers Unlimited of Kylertown, Pa., at its April 19 meeting. The bid from...

abc27 News

Five projects in Cumberland County receive funding

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four projects in Cumberland County have received grant funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The funding will go towards renovations, expansions, redevelopment, and production at organizations in the community. The projects receiving funding, as outlined by the press release, include: Penn Harris Hotel ($1 million) in Camp Hill for […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennDOT opens final public comment period on I-83 South Bridge tolling project

Tuesday marked the opening of what could well be the final opportunity for the public to weigh in on the proposed I-83 South Bridge tolling project in Dauphin County. The public comment period on the now completed environmental assessment of the project runs through 11:59 p.m. on June 9. In-person hearings are planned for 4:30 to 7 p.m. May 25 at the Penn Harris Hotel in East Pennsboro Township and on May 26 at the Hilton Garden Inn–Harrisburg East in Swatara Township. An open house display on the project will begin at 3:30 p.m. at both locations.
HARRISBURG, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Duncannon, PA
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blight#Asbestos#Urban Construction#Pennoni Associates#Greenview Llc
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf Administration calls to raise Pa. minimum wage

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier joined other legislators and Knead Pizza employees at Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market to highlight Governor Wolf’s minimum wage proposal. Employees shared the real-life impacts a higher minimum wage would have on thousands of workers and their families. However, not everyone agrees with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania electric generation costs increasing up to 45% on June 1

Pennsylvania regulators are warning consumers that most utilities will be increasing their prices for electric generation on June 1. Energy supply costs will increase between 6% and 45% across the state for consumers who aren’t under contract with a supplier, according to the state’s Public Utility Commission. Most...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

