Duncannon readies to demolish blighted buildings

Duncannon will soon demolish a long-time eyesore in the borough when a contractor tears down the buildings at 18-28 N. Market St. Borough council awarded a $61,200 contract for demolition of the blighted structure to Earth Movers Unlimited of Kylertown, Pa., at its April 19 meeting. The bid from...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — "It's always been hectic on State Street since I've been here," said Aigner Hall. Hall has lived on State Street in Harrisburg since 2019, and she vividly remembers when the street's Construction project began a month ago. "They woke us up, [and] the cops were out...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four projects in Cumberland County have received grant funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The funding will go towards renovations, expansions, redevelopment, and production at organizations in the community. The projects receiving funding, as outlined by the press release, include: Penn Harris Hotel ($1 million) in Camp Hill for […]
Tuesday marked the opening of what could well be the final opportunity for the public to weigh in on the proposed I-83 South Bridge tolling project in Dauphin County. The public comment period on the now completed environmental assessment of the project runs through 11:59 p.m. on June 9. In-person hearings are planned for 4:30 to 7 p.m. May 25 at the Penn Harris Hotel in East Pennsboro Township and on May 26 at the Hilton Garden Inn–Harrisburg East in Swatara Township. An open house display on the project will begin at 3:30 p.m. at both locations.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf stopped in Reading, PA, on Thursday, April 28th, to promote his American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program. If passed, the new proposal would provide $2,000 to select households in Pennsylvania.
READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
When federal authorities accused Delaware landlord Christopher Lukacs of scamming the Section 8 housing voucher program, he claimed that the government was only suing him because agents could not find evidence he “knowingly” rented to drug dealers and violent criminals. Lukacs also asserted in court papers that he...
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In an effort to prevent an invasive species of fish from traveling up the Susquehanna River, environmental regulators are closing fish lifts at two dams in Lancaster County. Holtwood Dam in Martic Township and Safe Harbor Dam in Manor Township will not operate their fish...
PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier joined other legislators and Knead Pizza employees at Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market to highlight Governor Wolf’s minimum wage proposal. Employees shared the real-life impacts a higher minimum wage would have on thousands of workers and their families. However, not everyone agrees with […]
SCRANTON, PA — As Small Business Week in Pennsylvania came to an end on Friday, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver highlighted the importance of small businesses in the commonwealth and encouraged Pennsylvanians to support their favorite local shops. “Small Business Week is a...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Eligible senior citizens in Cumberland County can now apply for Nutrition Vouchers good for fruit and vegetable purchases at participating farmers markets through the county's office of Aging and Community Services, a county spokesperson said Monday. The vouchers are available to county residents 60 and...
The public can weigh in on Greenville’s proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget and the budgets for Greenville Utilities Commission, Sheppard Memorial Library and Pitt-Greenville Convention and Visitors Bureau during the City Council’s Thursday meeting.
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A utility pole in Lancaster County has been hit dozens of times, and the people whose property it's on say it has been a nightmare. Don and Anna Eckman have lived on the corner of Line and Wabash roads in East Cocalico Township for 18 years.
Susquehanna Township School District might have teed up a move to reinstate the Indian as the district’s mascot, although some school board members said they were open to a change of the logo imagery itself. While no vote was taken at Monday’s board meeting, a near-majority of board members...
Pennsylvania regulators are warning consumers that most utilities will be increasing their prices for electric generation on June 1. Energy supply costs will increase between 6% and 45% across the state for consumers who aren’t under contract with a supplier, according to the state’s Public Utility Commission. Most...
The oil and gas industry could jeopardize federal funding to clean up the state’s thousands of abandoned and leaking wells.
Flooding has been reported near the Conodoguinet Creek near Hogestown in Cumberland County, according to the National Weather Service at State College. The creek is expected to crest at 9.2 feet Sunday morning, forecasters said. That area’s flood warning is set to expire late Monday morning. Flooding has been...
Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus — and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the […]
