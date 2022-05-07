ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Three Counties Move Into “Medium” COVID-19 Category

By Tom King
wsau.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wi (WSAU) — Three Wisconsin counties have moved into the “medium”...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Clerk responds to “ballot harvesting” complaint

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys has responded to a complaint filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission alleging she took part in “ballot harvesting.”. “As it has consistently done, the City of Green Bay ran a fair, free, and accessible election on April 5,...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted. As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high. Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Four children died in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain Jeffrey Spencer of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were all children. The sheriff’s office and fire department have not released their names or ages.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
MIX 108

Wisconsin Resident Scammed Out Of $18,000

We are no strangers to scams at this point. There are always a bunch going around but this one takes things to the next level. A few months back, several similar utility scams were reported across Minnesota. All of them had very similar qualities and tactics and were reported in a handful of spots across Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Help a turtle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sad but true, turtle populations are declining. But there is something you can do if you ever get the opportunity to stick your neck out and help. Brad Spakowitz has details, including the right way to pick up a turtle (but only if you really have to), in these 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.
GREEN BAY, WI
WDIO-TV

New size, bag limits for 2022 Wisconsin fishing season

The Wisconsin fishing opener is Saturday and there are a few new regulations for the 2022 season the DNR wants anglers to be aware of. "For this Saturday you can harvest both species, but again in the northern part of the state muskies are not open until the end of May and small mouth bass cannot be harvested until mid-June," fisheries biologist Nate Thomas said. 'So make sure you're paying attention to the regulations for the waters that you're fishing and make sure you're following the rules."
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Missing Wausau-area woman found safe

Alonna Leigh Jagodinski, previously reported as missing from the Town of Wausau, has been found safe and reunited with her family. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Town of Wausau residents who searched their outbuildings and vehicles along with reviewing footage from game cameras, video doorbells, and surveillance systems.
WAUSAU, WI
CBS 58

Wildfire season sparks in Wisconsin, DNR says

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wildfire season is in full swing, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The DNR's dashboard shows there's been more than 50 fires this weekend alone. "We're starting to see a lot of fire activity, particularly this weekend with the warm temperatures, low humidity,...
WISCONSIN STATE

