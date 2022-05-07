ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves' Spencer Strider: Brilliant in bulk-relief outing

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Strider gave up four hits and struck out eight over four scoreless innings of relief but didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Brewers. Entering the game after opener...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Braves' Kyle Wright: Crushed by Red Sox

Wright (3-2) pitched 4.2 innings, surrendering six runs on seven hits and four walks on his way to a loss against the Red Sox on Tuesday. He struck out four batters. Wright imploded in the top of the second inning, giving up all six runs on his line which was capped off by a Rafael Devers grand slam, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. The right-hander matched his season-high with four walks in what was ultimately his shortest outing of the 2022 campaign. After allowing just six total earned runs in his first five starts of the season, four of which were quality starts, the 26-year-old simply didn't have his best stuff Tuesday. Even with the tough outing, Wright's season-long numbers still sit at a 3.03 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 41 punchouts over 35.2 innings in six starts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Brought back from IL

The Rays reinstated Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll start at first base and serve as the Rays' cleanup hitter in the team's series finale in Seattle, according to Topkin. Infielder Isaac Paredes was sent to Triple-A Durham to...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Goes on bereavement leave

The Orioles placed Lopez on the bereavement list Tuesday. Per MLB rules, players placed on the bereavement list aren't eligible to be activated for at least three days and can stay on the list for a maximum of seven days, so at the very least, Lopez won't be available for the Orioles' three-game series with the Cardinals that begins Tuesday. While Lopez is sidelined, Dillon Tate is the most likely candidate to handle closing duties for the Orioles; he's recorded the only Baltimore save this season that that hasn't gone to Lopez, who has recorded four.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Shaken up after stolen bag

Margot left Monday's game against the Angels after sliding awkwardly into second base, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot appeared to stumble as he slid headfirst into second base, and while he did successfully steal the bag, he would have to leave the game after a conversation with the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready to pitch two innings

Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game this week at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he wants Strasburg to build up his pitch count a bit more before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old seems likely to remain in Florida for at least another week. The Nationals have been bringing Strasburg along slowly as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which cut short his 2021 season. Since he'll presumably require multiple rehab starts before returning from the 10-day injured list, Strasburg appears unlikely to make his 2022 Nationals debut until June.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Cowboys opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The Dallas Cowboys head into another season with high expectations, seeking to become the first team to repeat as NFC East champions since the Philadelphia Eagles accomplished the feat from 2001 through 2004. Dallas experienced offseason losses of wide receiver Amari Cooper, pass rusher Randy Gregory, and tackle La'El Collins in free agency, making the path to repeat much tougher than expected.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

What a weekend for underdogs, plus are the NBA's top seeds in trouble?

Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you had a great weekend. This is the article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM morning newsletter. To sign up and get this in your inbox, fill out the information below. Good morning to everyone but especially to... THE DALLAS MAVERICKS AND THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Chavez
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Head to bench Tuesday

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk is 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts over his past three games and will receive Tuesday off to reset. Yonathan Daza will start in left field in his place and bat fifth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sent back to minors

The Rays optioned Paredes to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes will lose his spot on the 26-man active roster after the Rays reinstated Ji-Man Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. During his week-long stay with Tampa Bay, Paredes appeared in six games and went 5-for-19 with a double, two runs and two RBI.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Sitting again Monday

Knapp is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Knapp will stick on the bench for the second game in a row after he also sat in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Reds. Even though No. 1 catcher Roberto Perez was placed on the injured list Saturday with a hamstring issue that is expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period, Knapp looks as though he might have to settle for a timeshare at the position with Michael Perez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Not available to start Tuesday

Wainwright (illness) won't return from the COVID-19 injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, and Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said it's "unlikely" the right-hander is activated before the end of the team's homestand Sunday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. According to Jeff Jones of...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Brewers#Era
CBS Sports

Ravens' Mike Davis: Finds home in Baltimore

Davis is signing a contract with the Ravens on Tuesday. Baltimore explored signing other free agent running backs earlier this offseason, but the team passed on those options and only brought in rookie sixth-round pick Tyler Badie via the 2022 NFL Draft. Davis' arrival provides the Ravens with a proven veteran option while J.K Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee) work their way back from ACL tears. Davis was outplayed by Cordarrelle Patterson with the Falcons last season, but perhaps Baltimore's scheme will give the 29-year-old better opportunities for success. Back in 2020 with the Panthers, he racked up over 1,000 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns in 15 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out for Game 5

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) remains out for Game 5, but he didn't rule the All-Star out for the entire series, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Middleton suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain during Game 2 of the Bucks' opening-round series against the Bulls...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Colts' Dennis Kelly: Signs with Indianapolis

The Colts signed Kelly on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers. The veteran figures to provide valuable depth along the Colts' dominant offensive line during the 2022 campaign.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Padres' Matt Beaty: Exits with shoulder injury

Beaty left Saturday's loss to the Marlins after appearing to injure his shoulder while diving for a ball in the second inning, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Beaty got the start in right field but had to give way to Jose Azocar after landing awkwardly on the attempted catch in the second frame. Manager Bob Melvin didn't sound optimistic about Beaty's prognosis after the game, stating, "They're working on him right now, but it was obviously enough to where he had to come out of the game, so that's not a great sign." San Diego is already without primary right fielder Wil Myers, who is on the 10-day injured list with a thumb injury, so losing Beaty for any amount of time would further thin the team's outfield depth. Options in right field behind Myers and Beaty include Azocar, Trayce Thompson and CJ Abrams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Progresses to light contact

According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Middleton (knee) has been able to take part in some shooting, dribbling and "very light contact," Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. The Bucks have been quiet about Middleton's progress of late, mostly stating that he's been doing a little bit more each day. A...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Returns to minors

Rivero was returned to the minors following Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles. Rivero provided additional depth as the 27th man during Sunday's twin bill, but he didn't appear in either game against Baltimore. He should head back to Double-A Northwest Arkansas now that he's been returned to the minors.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Set to rejoin big club

The Cubs will recall Schwindel from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Monday's game in San Diego, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Chicago optioned Schwindel to Triple-A just one day ago, so in order for him to be eligible to rejoin the big club, the Cubs will have to place another player on the injured list. Before being demoted, Schwindel had handled an everyday role for the Cubs at either first base or designated hitter, hitting .209 with five extra-base hits in 96 plate appearances. Because of his earlier struggles, Schwindel may have to settle for a part-time role during his upcoming stint with the big club unless the Cubs place another everyday position player on the IL.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Set to start Wednesday

Falter will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Wednesday against the Mariners, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The Phillies are in need of rotation pieces with Zack Wheeler (undisclosed) and Zach Eflin (undisclosed) on the COVID-19 injured list, and Falter will receive the nod after being demoted two weeks ago. The 25-year-old began the season in Philadelphia's bullpen before joining the rotation at Lehigh Valley, so he's only stretched out to throw about 60-to-65 pitches.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy