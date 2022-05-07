ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Crushes first homer of season

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Brewers. With Atlanta wearing retro uniforms from the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Braves' Kyle Wright: Crushed by Red Sox

Wright (3-2) pitched 4.2 innings, surrendering six runs on seven hits and four walks on his way to a loss against the Red Sox on Tuesday. He struck out four batters. Wright imploded in the top of the second inning, giving up all six runs on his line which was capped off by a Rafael Devers grand slam, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. The right-hander matched his season-high with four walks in what was ultimately his shortest outing of the 2022 campaign. After allowing just six total earned runs in his first five starts of the season, four of which were quality starts, the 26-year-old simply didn't have his best stuff Tuesday. Even with the tough outing, Wright's season-long numbers still sit at a 3.03 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 41 punchouts over 35.2 innings in six starts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Brought back from IL

The Rays reinstated Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll start at first base and serve as the Rays' cleanup hitter in the team's series finale in Seattle, according to Topkin. Infielder Isaac Paredes was sent to Triple-A Durham to...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Steals first base

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Goes on bereavement leave

The Orioles placed Lopez on the bereavement list Tuesday. Per MLB rules, players placed on the bereavement list aren't eligible to be activated for at least three days and can stay on the list for a maximum of seven days, so at the very least, Lopez won't be available for the Orioles' three-game series with the Cardinals that begins Tuesday. While Lopez is sidelined, Dillon Tate is the most likely candidate to handle closing duties for the Orioles; he's recorded the only Baltimore save this season that that hasn't gone to Lopez, who has recorded four.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

What a weekend for underdogs, plus are the NBA's top seeds in trouble?

Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you had a great weekend. This is the article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM morning newsletter. To sign up and get this in your inbox, fill out the information below. Good morning to everyone but especially to... THE DALLAS MAVERICKS AND THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS.
NBA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Recalled and starting in right

Brujan was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday and will bat eighth and play right field against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brujan has spent the bulk of this season with Triple-A Durham, spending just two days on the big-league roster. He's gone 0-for-3 at the major-league level but has hit .300/.400/.467 with six steals and as many walks as strikeouts in 16 Triple-A games. He can play all around the diamond and could fill in at multiple spots if he's allowed to stick around, but for now he'll cover for Manuel Margot in the outfield, who's day-to-day with hamstring discomfort. Calvin Faucher was optioned to clear space on the roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Head to bench Tuesday

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk is 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts over his past three games and will receive Tuesday off to reset. Yonathan Daza will start in left field in his place and bat fifth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Not available to start Tuesday

Wainwright (illness) won't return from the COVID-19 injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, and Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said it's "unlikely" the right-hander is activated before the end of the team's homestand Sunday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. According to Jeff Jones of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sent back to minors

The Rays optioned Paredes to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes will lose his spot on the 26-man active roster after the Rays reinstated Ji-Man Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. During his week-long stay with Tampa Bay, Paredes appeared in six games and went 5-for-19 with a double, two runs and two RBI.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Sitting again Monday

Knapp is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Knapp will stick on the bench for the second game in a row after he also sat in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Reds. Even though No. 1 catcher Roberto Perez was placed on the injured list Saturday with a hamstring issue that is expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period, Knapp looks as though he might have to settle for a timeshare at the position with Michael Perez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Looking to regain timing at plate

Voit (biceps) has returned to San Diego and is expected to get some live at-bats at the Padres' facility over the next few days before returning from the 10-day injured list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Voit believes the biceps issue that resulted in his placement on the IL...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Matt Beaty: Exits with shoulder injury

Beaty left Saturday's loss to the Marlins after appearing to injure his shoulder while diving for a ball in the second inning, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Beaty got the start in right field but had to give way to Jose Azocar after landing awkwardly on the attempted catch in the second frame. Manager Bob Melvin didn't sound optimistic about Beaty's prognosis after the game, stating, "They're working on him right now, but it was obviously enough to where he had to come out of the game, so that's not a great sign." San Diego is already without primary right fielder Wil Myers, who is on the 10-day injured list with a thumb injury, so losing Beaty for any amount of time would further thin the team's outfield depth. Options in right field behind Myers and Beaty include Azocar, Trayce Thompson and CJ Abrams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Set to start Wednesday

Falter will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Wednesday against the Mariners, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The Phillies are in need of rotation pieces with Zack Wheeler (undisclosed) and Zach Eflin (undisclosed) on the COVID-19 injured list, and Falter will receive the nod after being demoted two weeks ago. The 25-year-old began the season in Philadelphia's bullpen before joining the rotation at Lehigh Valley, so he's only stretched out to throw about 60-to-65 pitches.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Mike Davis: Finds home in Baltimore

Davis is signing a contract with the Ravens on Tuesday. Baltimore explored signing other free agent running backs earlier this offseason, but the team passed on those options and only brought in rookie sixth-round pick Tyler Badie via the 2022 NFL Draft. Davis' arrival provides the Ravens with a proven veteran option while J.K Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee) work their way back from ACL tears. Davis was outplayed by Cordarrelle Patterson with the Falcons last season, but perhaps Baltimore's scheme will give the 29-year-old better opportunities for success. Back in 2020 with the Panthers, he racked up over 1,000 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns in 15 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Returns from injured list

Voit (biceps) was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The 31-year-old landed on the shelf April 23 with a biceps tendon injury and will rejoin the big-league roster after a five-game rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso. Voit went 0-for-18 with 12 strikeouts during the rehab stint, which isn't a great sign given his .143/.315/.167 slash line and 31.5 percent strikeout rate prior to the injury. The veteran slugger may need to get on track quickly in order to maintain a regular spot in San Diego's lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Returns to minors

Rivero was returned to the minors following Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles. Rivero provided additional depth as the 27th man during Sunday's twin bill, but he didn't appear in either game against Baltimore. He should head back to Double-A Northwest Arkansas now that he's been returned to the minors.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Retreats to bench for nightcap

Herrera is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Herrera made his second straight start in center field in the Phillies' 3-2 win in Game 1 of the twin bill, going hitless with two strikeouts over four at-bats. He'll get a breather for the nightcap, enabling Roman Quinn to get a look in center field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

